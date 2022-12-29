College Admissions Scandal Director Says No One Wants to Hire Him
WORLD'S TINIEST VIOLIN
The ringleader of the 2019 college admissions scandal, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” says he’s become a professional pariah and has been living life in a seniors’ trailer park. William “Rick” Singer, pleaded guilty in March 2019 to a multitude of charges—including a money laundering conspiracy—to help wealthy families get their children into elite colleges and universities. In a letter submitted with Singer’s defense team’s memorandum Wednesday, Singer said he has always “thrived on winning at all costs,” and over time “choosing right over wrong became less important than doing whatever had to be done to be recognized as the ‘best.’” Singer, 62, expressed regret for his participation in the scandal and claims karma has hit him by way of his residence in a trailer park and being unable to obtain a job. Prosecutors have argued for Singer to receive a six-year prison sentence for his role in the college admissions scandal, but defense attorneys have requested the mastermind receive either a year of home confinement or a maximum of six months in prison.