    Colorado State Apologizes After Students Chant ‘Russia’ at Ukrainian College Basketball Player

    SHAMEFUL

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Utah State Aggies guard Max Shulga dribbles past Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje.

    Isaiah J. Downing/USA Today Sports

    Colorado State has apologized after several students chanted “Russia” at Utah State Aggies player Max Shulga, who is Ukrainian. The chants came from the student section while Shulga geared up to take a free throw as he helped carry the men’s basketball team to their 88-79 victory. “Following tonight’s basketball game, we became aware that a small group of individuals in our student section chanted ‘Russia’ at a student-athlete from Utah State, who is from the Ukraine,” the team said on Twitter. “On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State.” The university hasn’t said if the students will face any punishment.

