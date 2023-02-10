Congressional Hispanic Caucus Left With No Staffers After Dramatic Week
‘DOESN’T BODE WELL’
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus is left with no staffers after four quit on Wednesday, and the final remaining staffer was fired by its chair, Rep. Nannette Diaz Barragán (R-CA), on Thursday. Six unnamed sources told The Hill that the caucus’ executive director Jacky Usyk was fired. Barragán would not confirm that but said in a statement: “Jacky is no longer with the CHC. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We do not comment on internal confidential personnel matters.” It came after four staffers quit on Wednesday, a month after Usyk was hired. “This debacle unfolding at the CHC doesn’t bode well for the Caucus and for Congresswoman Barragán, who fired a well-liked staffer a month into the start of the new Congress,” a Democratic strategist told The Hill.