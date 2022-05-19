Connecticut Teen Charged With Murder for Weekend House Party Stabbing
TRAGIC
A Milford, Connecticut teenager has been identified as the prime suspect in a deadly stabbing at a weekend house party. Raul Valle, 16, of Saint Joseph High School was identified by his attorney in court Monday. The teen has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing Jimmy McGrath, 17, of Fairfield Prep. According to investigators, teens from a number of schools were at the party when Valle stabbed McGrath and three others. McGrath died in the hospital though the other wounded teens are recovering, News 12 reports. Valle, a varsity football player, will be tried as an adult in Milford Superior Court for the murder and three first-degree assault charge. Valle’s school shared a message of condolence for the McGrath family, saying “The St. Joseph High School Community continues to offer solemn prayers for the McGrath family and Fairfield Prep Community as they mourn the unthinkable loss of a son and cherished classmate.”