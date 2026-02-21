Conservative Justice Launches Civil War on SCOTUS’ MAGA Hypocrites

Neil Gorsuch wrote a scathing concurring opinion calling out his fellow conservative justices following the Supreme Court ruling striking down the president’s tariffs.

The court’s decision was made based on the “major questions doctrine,” which states that a policy of major national significance must be enacted with clear congressional support. Gorsuch criticized the court on Friday for its lack of consistency in its application.

Gorsuch, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017, was one of six justices to rule against the signature economic policy.

U.S. Supreme Court justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr., Samuel Alito and Elena Kagan pose for a group portrait in Washington, D.C. on October 7, 2022. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

Gorsuch asserted that the other justices apply the major questions doctrine differently depending on who is in charge. For example, it was used to justify striking down former President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plans, a 6-3 ruling along ideological lines.

This time, half of the conservative justices split from the majority opinion to support Trump and his tariffs.

“Still others who have joined major questions decisions in the past dissent from today’s application of the doctrine,” he said, referring to dissenting justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during a press briefing held at the White House February 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Supreme Court today ruled against Trump's use of emergency powers to implement international trade tariffs, a central portion of the administration's core economic policy.(Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images) Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

He also had pointed criticism toward Thomas, who he said “submits that Congress may hand over to the President most of its powers, including the tariff power, without limit.”

“It is an interesting turn of events,” Gorsuch said.

Gorsuch also addressed liberal justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, whom he similarly believes were inconsistent about the doctrine.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 5: The Supreme Court on November 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. The high court is hearing arguments on the legality of the Trump Administration's tariffs. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Kagan, joined by Sotomayor and Jackson, wrote a concurring opinion saying the ruling could be reached without the use of the doctrine, which they have historically been critical of. Gorsuch noted that they did not object to the doctrine’s use.

“Past critics of the major questions doctrine do not object to its application in this case, and they even join much of today’s principal opinion,” he wrote. “But, they insist, they can reach the same result by employing only routine tools of statutory interpretation.”

Gorsuch’s opinion spoke to growing fears about the politicization of the court, which, despite ideological splits, has typically been regarded as politically insulated.

Donald Trump announced his "Liberation Day" tariffs last April, targeting countries across the world. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump insulted the justices who ruled against him, including his first-term appointees Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. He called them “lap dogs,” a “disgrace to our nation,” and “disloyal to the Constitution.” The president also reportedly went on a tirade against the court during a meeting with the nation’s governors.