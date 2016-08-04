Constitution-Holding Protesters Booed, Booted from Trump Rally

CHEAT SHEET
Protesters who stood up and silently lifted pocket Constitutions were booted from a Donald Trump campaign rally in Portland, Maine, as supporters began to boo them for their reference to Khizr Khan’s blistering criticism of Trump at last week’s Democratic convention in Philadelphia. Trump went after the family in the days following Khan’s speech, ingniting a media firestorm and prompting his fellow Republicans to condemn him once again. Khan’s son, Humayun, was killed in Iraq in 2004, and Trump has refused to apologize for his insults against the gold star family. At the convention, Khizr Khan blasted Trump for his rhetoric on Muslims and famously held up his copy of the U.S. Constitution to a roaring crowd.