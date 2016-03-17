Cop Charged With Murder in Teen Shooting

CHEAT SHEET
An off-duty Texas police officer was charged Wednesday with murder and aggravated assault, three days after he fatally shot a teen and wounded another in suburban Dallas. Farmers Branch Officer Ken Johnson, 35, was arrested in the death of Jose Cruz, a 16-year-old who was shot during an altercation Sunday in Addison. Police said Johnson confronted Cruz and his classmate, Edgar Rodriguez, after they allegedly attempted to burglarize a car at his apartment complex. The suspects fled in Cruz’s car and Johnson pursued them when the teens’ vehicle spun out of control. Addison police said Johnson opened fire after an altercation, fatally shooting Cruz and wounding Rodriguez.