Protesters Toss Rocks at Atlanta Police Building and Set Fire to Cop Car
CHAOS
Protesters tossed rocks and set off fireworks in downtown Atlanta on Saturday evening as protests erupted over the fatal shooting of an activist and the controversial police training facility he was protesting. Police said several people were arrested over the unrest, which came just three days after Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was shot dead near the site of a proposed $90 million training facility dubbed “Cop City” by critics. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Teran was shot by officers after firing at a state trooper. On Saturday, demonstrators gathered in the city to peacefully protest the incident, but the march at some point turned violent, with a police cruiser apparently set on fire and property damage to some businesses. Atlanta PD said in a statement that “several arrests” were made and that “order has been restored to the downtown space.”