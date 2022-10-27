Prosecutors Reveal How They Nabbed Ex-Prison Guard in 11-Year-Old Girl’s Murder
BREAKTHROUGH
Prosecutors have revealed that DNA evidence was behind the April 26 arrest of Marvin McClendon Jr., who is accused of murdering 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in 1988. Melissa’s body was recovered, stabbed and mutilated, along the train tracks of the Boston & Maine Railway Yard. McClendon’s DNA was found under Melissa’s fingernails, Essex County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Strasnick wrote in court documents. “The defendant offers no innocent explanation for this discovery,” she wrote. McClendon, an on-again off-again corrections officer with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, is accused of stabbing Melissa after she went missing from a local social club, then leaving her body on the tracks where her left leg was amputated overnight by a passing train. “It was brutal and it was horrible,” Andrea Ganley, a childhood friend of Melissa’s, told The Daily Beast after McClendon’s arrest. “...The person [I eventually became] has a lot to do with her, and losing her in such a brutal way.” McClendon has pleaded not guilty.