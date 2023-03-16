Cops Search Lagoon on ‘Family Feud’ Murder Suspect’s Land

Read it at WGEM
Armed with super-strong magnets, police searched a lagoon on property owned by an Illinois man charged with killing his estranged wife a month ago, WGEM reported. Timothy Bliefnick was arrested this week in the death of Becky Bliefnick, a mother of three who was in the process of divorcing him when she was shot to death at home. The suspect was once a contestant on Family Feud, where host Steve Harvey asked him what was the biggest mistake he made at his wedding. “Honey, I love you, but said ‘I do,’” he replied.