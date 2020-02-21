At Least 22 More Sick Among American Coronavirus Cruise Evacuees
At least 22 more people who returned to the United States from a cruise ship docked off Japan have tested positive or else shown symptoms indicating coronavirus infection, The San Francisco Chronicle reports. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told the newspaper at least six evacuees who arrived at Texas' Lackland Air Force were taken to hospitals for further testing, and 16 passengers who arrived at California's Travis Air Force Base were transported to local hospitals.
These cases came in addition to 13 potential coronavirus patients identified just as the evacuees left Japan, who were taken to Nebraska. Of the 13 patients, the CDC confirmed 11 cases of coronavirus. A total of 338 Americans who were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship came back via two different planes. It was previously reported that U.S. officials debated how to carry out the evacuation when the 14 infected people were identified, with the CDC said to be pushing against the sick evacuees returning with the rest of the group.