Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 132, Nearly 6,000 Confirmed Cases in China
The coronavirus death toll rose to 132 in China as of Wednesday morning, with 1,459 new confirmed cases popping up in the country from Tuesday. According to CNN, the National Health Commission announced that there were a total of 5,974 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus. Compared to Tuesday's numbers, Wednesday's tally marked 25 new deaths in Hubei province and one new death in the province of Henan. The NHC also announced that Tibet reported its first case of the virus, while Taiwan confirmed its eighth case of the virus and France confirmed its fourth case. Other locations, including Washington D.C. and British Columbia, are investigating possible cases of the virus.
A plane carrying U.S. diplomats and their families left Wuhan, China on Tuesday, and is bound for California. The chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, Curt Hagman, told CNN that officials were preparing to house the individuals in isolation anywhere between three days and two weeks. Hagman said an isolated airplane hangar in Ontario, California was being equipped with beds, televisions, and phone chargers. “They’re going to be isolated from the plane. They’re not going to the public areas of the airport. They’re not going to be exposed to the general public until CDC clears them to go on their way,” Hagman said.