Fourteen Americans Flying Home From Quarantined Cruise Ship Have Coronavirus
The number of people in the United States infected with coronavirus is about to almost double. Fourteen American passengers, who were believed to be healthy when they were evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan on Monday, were found to be infected before they boarded a plane back home. They’re among 0ver 300 U.S. citizens who are flying back to America after being quarantined for nearly two weeks on the Diamond Princess ship in Yokohama. U.S. officials previously said they wouldn’t let infected people to board the evacuation flights, but they have apparently changed their minds. The infected people were allowed to fly but have been moved into a containment area on the evacuation plane, where they will be isolated and monitored. A State Department statement said all passengers on the flight will undergo a 14-day quarantine, and anyone who develops symptoms or tests positive will be sent to “an appropriate location for continued isolation and care.” The U.S. currently has 15 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, which will jump to 29 when the plane lands later Monday.