Cory Booker Explains His Side-Eye at Beto O’Rourke Speaking Spanish During Debate

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) explained his reaction to former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) speaking Spanish during the first moments of night one of the 2020 Democratic Debates. Asked by Anderson Cooper about his “side eye” in the photo, Booker said, “I just knew he had laid a gauntlet down, both [Julian Castro] and I knew, as people who can speak Spanish, that now we were going to have to bring it as well,” Booker said. In another interview with Chris Matthews, Booker said that he is “nowhere near fluent” in Spanish.