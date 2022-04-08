Court Frees Lady Gaga’s Alleged Dog Thief on Technical Glitch
OOPS
The main shooter in the non-fatal attack on Lady Gaga’s dogwalker and the theft of her French bulldogs has been released from jail due to an “administrative error,” NBC LA reports. James Howard Jackson, 18, is one of five people originally arrested after the shocking incident in Feb. 2021, but after a court appearance Wednesday, he was released. His charges were dismissed and new charges from a grand jury hearing were supposed to replace them, but those new charges were not filed. On Thursday, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the bungle, telling reporters that the grand jury indictment, which was unsealed Wednesday, was to supersede the original charges, but did not. The dogs were returned to the singer, who was shooting House of Gucci in Italy at the time. The dog walker recovered from his injuries.