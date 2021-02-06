‘Cowboys for Trump’ Founder Released Pending Capitol Riot Trial
UNLASSOED
The founder of the group “Cowboys for Trump” has been released from jail pending his trial on charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. A judge had ordered Couy Griffin detained until proceedings began, deeming him a flight risk, but an appellate judge ruled Friday that Griffin should be released. He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in order to impede the conduct of government business. His lawyers say that though he jumped the barricades to the Capitol grounds, he did not enter the building itself. Since the attempted insurrection, Griffin has threatened Democratic lawmakers, and he was arrested and detained Jan. 17 in Washington, D.C.