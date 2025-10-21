Cracker Barrel CEO Explains Logo Change That Drove MAGA Nuts

The short-lived Cracker Barrel logo redesign that spurred MAGA complaints about the company’s supposed “woke” turn had nothing to do with ideology, the CEO clarified Tuesday.

Julie Felss Masino explained at the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit in New York that the reason was simple: to make signs for the Tennessee-based restaurant chain more visible to passing drivers.

But the result of that intention didn’t sit well with many customers. Right-wing critics accused the rebrand of being the result of another “woke” decision. The backlash grew so strong that Donald Trump called for the return of the old logo, distinctive elements of which—the barrel and Uncle Herschel, for instance—were absent in the new one.

Old and new logos for Cracker Barrel. Screengrab

A few hours later—and after a call with the White House—the company did just that.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel,” it announced on X. “We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family.”

Masino, the Wall Street Journal reported, said that “part of this transformation is setting up success for the long term.”

Since the about-face, Cracker Barrel has made a few other changes that seem to align with what conservative customers prefer.

In late August, the Pride and DEI sections of the Cracker Barrel website were taken down. The latter section, per The Hill, previously read: “We are increasing our focus on leadership development and mentorship programs to better identify, recruit and advance strong, racially and ethnically diverse talent.” In its place is now a “Culture and Belonging” page that has no references to race, ethnicity or diversity.

A Cracker Barrel spokesperson elaborated on the change to Fox Business:

“The company does not have DEI team-member positions or DEI quotas/requirements. It hires, promotes, and rewards individuals based only on skills and performance—full stop. It does not treat employees or guests differently based on race or any other protected class.”

Cracker Barrel abandoned its logo redesign after critics, including the president, called it "woke." But CEO Julie Felss Masino said the design change wasn't ideological. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Cracker Barrel also fired Prophet, the marketing agency it had brought on in 2024, and, as Fox Business reported last month, suspended remodeling efforts. The company had thus far subbed out its traditional Americana style for a minimalist one at just four locations, Masino said Tuesday, and those buildings were now being reverted. The remodeling was part of an effort to appeal to a younger crowd.

“We will not proceed with these modern stores, and have also begun reverting to our old-timer signage and bringing back more traditional Cracker Barrel interiors to these locations,” Masino said, per The U.S. Sun. “Some of this will take time due to permitting and other constraints, but it is happening.”