Crane Sent to Clear Fallen Crane Topples Onto Same Home

Former Bay City Rollers guitarist Neil Henderson has died at age 73. The veteran 1970s rock guitarist had battled to recover from a stroke suffered a few years ago. His former bandmates in Middle of the Road announced his death, stating, “We are sorry to have to announce the death of Neil Henderson, our original lead guitarist, songwriter and friend.” They added, “We wish to send our sincere condolences to Heather and Shona, his two daughters, and all his family and friends. His memory will live on with all who had the pleasure of sharing the stage with him, as will his music.” The Glasgow-born musician played with the Bay City Rollers from 1970 to 1972, performing on their debut single “Keep on Dancing.” He left over disagreements about musical direction, just before the band achieved global fame during the height of ‘Rollermania.’ Henderson subsequently joined Middle of the Road, the group famous for the 1971 hit “Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep.”
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- 1'70s Rocker Dies at 73 After Health BattleROCK ONIt follows a prolonged health battle after a stroke.
- 2Crane Sent to Clear Fallen Crane Topples Onto Same HomeWHEN IT CRANES, IT POURSThe family had been working on the home for a year, a neighbor said.
Shop with ScoutedPSA: The Caviar Co. Is Offering 30% Off Caviar and RoeSEA BUTTER SALECelebrate the new season with 30 percent off *almost* all caviar and roe for a limited time.
- 3Basketball Legend Named NBA’s First MVP Dies at 93GIANT OF THE GAMEThe power forward made the All-Star team in every season he played.
- 4Disney Channel Star Marries Eurovision WinnerUNDER THE TUSCAN SUNThe bride wore a white suit during the newlyweds’ civil ceremony in a Tuscan town hall.
Shop with ScoutedDitch the Mistletoe for a Sultry Advent Calendar InsteadHOLIDAY VIBES CAME EARLYTemperatures may be dropping, but Lovehoney’s new Advent calendar guarantees things stay sizzling inside.
- 5Dallas Cowboys Star’s Ex-Fiancée Claims He Cheated on HerNOT HOLDING BACKThe social media star said she is “happier than I’ve been in a long time!”
- 6Man Shot in Trump Assassination Attempt DiesRALLY TRAGEDYIn June, Copenhaver sued the U.S. government for failing to protect the rally.
- 7NHL Star Takes Leave of Absence After Dad Killed by BearSHOCKING TRAGEDYThe Russian hockey coach was on a fishing trip when a bear attacked him.
- 8MAGA Candidate Copies Trump With Reporter BanMUZZLEDThe Republican gubernatorial candidate’s campaign said it banned the reporter over her “negative” headlines.
Shop with ScoutedPlot Twist: These Cannabis Gummies May Curb Your AppetiteFORGET THE MUNCHIESThe THC-free gummies support focus and may even keep cravings in check.
- 9First U2 Album in 9 Years Features Dolly Parton’s Last SongSWAN SONGThe band celebrates its 50th anniversary with 24 songs released in a calendar year, one with the late Dolly Parton’s last-ever vocal recording.
- 10Hulk Hogan’s Daughter On What Dad Did That ‘Changed’ ThingsFAMILY FEUD“I can love my father profoundly and still tell the truth about where he hurt me,” the singer and TV personality said.
Crane Sent to Clear Fallen Crane Topples Onto Same Home
A crane removing a collapsed crane has collapsed. A family in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had been having their home treated for termites as part of a wider renovation, but as the equipment was lowered onto the property, the crane toppled over. A second crane then lifted the first one. That also collapsed, with both booms hitting the roof of the house. Footage from WPLG 10 and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue shows the moment the crane collapsed and the truck that it stood on toppled over, with its stabilizing feet pulled from the ground. “Luckily, no one was home, and no workers suffered injuries,” fire department spokesman Frank Guzman said. “We called an inspector, and they say it’s an unsafe structure.” The family had reportedly been due to move back into the house soon. “My heart goes out to the family,” said neighbor Michael Fine. “They were so excited to move into this house. Now they have to deal with this tragedy.” He said the family had been working on the home for more than a year.
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It’s that time of year again: Fall is officially here. The best part? Our favorite caviar and roe brand, The Caviar Co., is celebrating the new season with a massive (and very rare) sale. For a limited time, score 30 percent off a huge selection of caviar and roe, including Siberian Sturgeon, Imperial Golden Ostera, and Kaluga Hybrid Caviar. The Caviar Co. offers a wide range of sustainably sourced roe and caviar species, breeds, and styles (e.g., some with more “pop” and others that are more of a dip or spread) at various price points.
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The NBA’s first-ever Most Valuable Player has died. Milwaukee/St. Louis Hawks icon Bob Pettit died at the age of 93, the Basketball Hall of Fame confirmed. He won the award twice, in the 1955-56 season and then again in 1958-59. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame described him as “a true giant of the game” and “a sleek, skilled big man who revolutionized the forward position during his career.” He was the first player to reach 20,000 points, was named an NBA All-Star in all 11 seasons he played, and won the title with the Hawks in 1958. “He raised the bar for excellence as the league’s first MVP, first 20,000-point scorer and first four-time All-Star Game MVP,” the NBA said. Kobe Bryant is the only other player to match the four-time record. Pettit was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971. No cause of death has been made public. In a statement, his alma mater, Louisiana State University, said that “Pettit defined what the modern power forward should be in the NBA and set standards that have been hard to duplicate in professional basketball.”
Disney Channel star Dove Cameron, 30, married Damiano David, the 27-year-old lead singer of Eurovision-winning band Måneskin, on Thursday. The civil ceremony took place at a town hall in the Tuscan Val d’Orcia, in Italy, David’s home country. The Descendants actress wore an elegant white suit as she kissed her new husband before getting into their getaway car. Cameron got her start on the hit Disney show Liv and Maddie before transitioning to more adult roles, including the erotic thriller 56 Days on Prime Video. The couple, first spotted together in September 2023, announced their engagement on Instagram in January. Dove detailed David’s cozy proposal on The Tonight Show while flashing the ring he designed himself. “He did such a beautiful job,” she told Jimmy Fallon. Cameron said she knew the day was coming, but not when. She then sat in an oversized shirt, fresh after a shower, when the Italian singer said, “I know you were maybe expecting something big. But our life is so big… So I wanted to do this in our home because I want dishes, I want laundry, I want baking foods together… and I hope you choose the same. Will you marry me?”
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Fall has arrived, and if you’re on a quest to turn your holiday countdown into something a little naughtier this year (and more fun), check out Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the classic tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar. With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.
The standouts are definitely the Womanizer Classic 2 and the We-Vibe Sync Lite, worth $260 alone. The Womanizer Classic 2 is a clitoral stimulator that uses air to deliver a sucking sensation. The We-Vibe Sync excels at couples play. Hands-free, wearable, and flexible, it delivers pleasure to both partners all at once. Plus, with the app, you (or your partner) can get even naughtier, whether you’re in the same room or across the house. As always, Lovehoney ships its items in discreet packaging to keep your purchase confidential.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos dropped more details about their messy breakup in a social media post on Wednesday night. In response to pregnancy rumors, Ramos wrote that she was not expecting, “just very thick, eating again, and happier than I’ve been in a long time!” “That’s usually what happens when you aren’t getting cheated on repeatedly and finally leave a situation that makes you unhappy,” she added. Ramos and Prescott met at a party in 2023 and got engaged in 2024. The couple was set to wed in Italy in April, before reportedly calling it quits after an explosive argument during a joint bachelor-bachelorette party in March. In a memo sent to guests, obtained by TMZ, Prescott and Ramos called it a “very difficult decision” and apologized for any inconvenience caused to attendees.
A man who was shot at the Butler Trump rally in July 2024 has died, according to a reporter. Jim Copenhaver, 76, lived with lasting injuries from the shooting, including bullet fragments still lodged in his body, according to Ken Silva, author of the book The Trump Assassination Plots: What the Investigations Missed, and Why It Matters. “I don’t have many details at this point, but it’s no secret that Jim was dealing with permanent injuries from Butler—including having bullet fragments still inside of him,” he wrote on X. House Republicans also confirmed his death on X. No cause of death has been released. Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old attempted assassin, shot at Trump with an assault rifle from a nearby rooftop, grazing his ear with a bullet. He fatally shot one audience member and seriously injured two, including Copenhaver. A Secret Service sniper killed Crooks at the scene. In June, Copenhaver filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government, claiming that the Secret Service’s negligence led to him being shot at the Butler rally. According to the lawsuit, Copenhaver was required to undergo multiple surgeries, including closure of a traumatic abdominal wall hernia, laparotomy, laceration repair and transection of his colon. “After raising a family and working for over 30 years—playing in a band on the side—I started to wonder: How will I be remembered? Well, I got my answer to that question on July 13, 2024, though taking a bullet meant for the President wasn’t exactly what I had in mind,” Copenhaver wrote in the foreword of Silva’s book.
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Andrei Kuzmenko is taking a leave of absence from the team to be with his family after his father was killed in a bear attack. Alexander Kuzmenko, 62, was on a fishing trip with a group of people in southern Siberia when a bear emerged from the forest and attacked him, mauling his head and face. The group was in a remote area that Russian officials had previously restricted because of increased bear activity. Kuzmenko had to be transported by boat along the Krasnaya River for four hours until he could receive medical attention. He was flown to a hospital, where he died later that day. Kuzmenko was a longtime Russian hockey coach. “The Pittsburgh Penguins organization was deeply saddened, this morning, to learn of the passing of Andri Kuzmenko’s father, Alexander,” Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement. “Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the Kuzmenko family and their loved ones as they grieve the loss of Alexander.
A Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for governor has barred a reporter from a campaign event just after the president tried to do the same with the national press. Tom Tiffany, who’s running for governor in Wisconsin, barred a reporter from the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Wisconsin’s paper of record. The measure follows President Trump’s ban on CNN, MS Now, and Politico from the White House, a move that a federal judge has since temporarily blocked, restoring the outlets’ access. Tiffany had previously said he would allow all reporters to cover him, even those from the Journal-Sentinel, which he described as “slanted.” But on Thursday, Tiffany’s campaign said it had banned Mary Spicuzza from an event in Milwaukee after determining her reporting was not “balanced” due to “multiple negative headlines” about the campaign. “Liberal activist [Spicuzza] was notified yesterday that she would not be permitted to attend,” the Tiffany campaign wrote on X. “[The Journal-Sentinel] has a photographer at the event, and we welcome all balanced journalists across Wisconsin, including [Journal-Sentinel reporter Jessie Opoien]. That’s why WISN, CBS 58, and other outlets are in attendance.”
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Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.
According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.
TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.
Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.
U2 is finally releasing a new album after a nine-year gap, and the final track is a collaboration with Dolly Parton—her last recorded vocals before her death in August. The 12-song album Carnaval De Luz is set for release on November 2, “exploring themes of spirituality, friendship, freedom and endurance in the face of dark, encroaching forces,” according to a Thursday press release. The Parton song, which the release said “has sadly turned out to be her last recorded vocal performance,” is titled “Torn.” She co-wrote it with U2 and songwriter Johnny McDaid as a “tender country song detailing broken family ties,” the release said. While U2 has taken a hiatus from releasing full albums, the band did release two EPs this year themed after Easter and Ash Wednesday. Those songs don’t overlap with the new album, so the band will have released 24 songs in a year by this November amid its 50th anniversary. “Roll up!… Bring your purple socks, your broken hearts, your rose-tinted naivety… oh be amazed in the hall of mirrors. There will be loud guitars, deep bass, some ecstatic rhythms, and, yes, some silver tears will make an appearance,” Bono said in a statement.
Brooke Hogan, daughter of the late wrestler and media personality Hulk Hogan, said their relationship changed permanently after he slept with one of her friends during his divorce from her mother, Linda Hogan. “I forgive people very easily—sometimes probably too easily—and I forgave him, but something between us changed afterward. I don’t think he ever related to me in quite the same way again,” the 38-year-old singer and TV personality told Us Weekly in an interview ahead of the release of a new single about her family’s dysfunction, titled “Goes Around.” “Over time, things became increasingly complicated until eventually the relationship I had always believed could survive anything couldn’t survive what was happening around us anymore.” Brooke and Hulk Hogan were estranged for two years, leading up to his death from a heart attack in 2025. Brooke Hogan did not attend the funeral and instead chose to honor her father privately.