Disney Channel Star Marries Eurovision Winner
Disney Channel star Dove Cameron, 30, married Damiano David, the 27-year-old lead singer of Eurovision-winning band Måneskin, on Thursday. The civil ceremony took place at a town hall in the Tuscan Val d’Orcia, in Italy, David’s home country. The Descendants actress wore an elegant white suit as she kissed her new husband before getting into their getaway car. Cameron got her start on the hit Disney show Liv and Maddie before transitioning to more adult roles, including the erotic thriller 56 Days on Prime Video. The couple, first spotted together in September 2023, announced their engagement on Instagram in January. Dove detailed David’s cozy proposal on The Tonight Show while flashing the ring he designed himself. “He did such a beautiful job,” she told Jimmy Fallon. Cameron said she knew the day was coming, but not when. She then sat in an oversized shirt, fresh after a shower, when the Italian singer said, “I know you were maybe expecting something big. But our life is so big… So I wanted to do this in our home because I want dishes, I want laundry, I want baking foods together… and I hope you choose the same. Will you marry me?”