Man Shot in Trump Assassination Attempt Dies

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Andrei Kuzmenko is taking a leave of absence from the team to be with his family after his father was killed in a bear attack. Alexander Kuzmenko, 62, was on a fishing trip with a group of people in southern Siberia when a bear emerged from the forest and attacked him, mauling his head and face. The group was in a remote area that Russian officials had previously restricted because of increased bear activity. Kuzmenko had to be transported by boat along the Krasnaya River for four hours until he could receive medical attention. He was flown to a hospital, where he died later that day. Kuzmenko was a longtime Russian hockey coach. “The Pittsburgh Penguins organization was deeply saddened, this morning, to learn of the passing of Andri Kuzmenko’s father, Alexander,” Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement. “Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the Kuzmenko family and their loved ones as they grieve the loss of Alexander.
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- 1NHL Star Takes Leave of Absence After Dad Killed by BearSHOCKING TRAGEDYThe Russian hockey coach was on a fishing trip when a bear attacked him.
- 2Meghan Markle Traded Her Privacy Pleas For a Pub LunchPrivacy LiesAfter months of security concerns, Meghan’s pub visit was all over social media.
Shop with ScoutedDitch the Mistletoe for a Sultry Advent Calendar InsteadHOLIDAY VIBES CAME EARLYTemperatures may be dropping, but Lovehoney’s new Advent calendar guarantees things stay sizzling inside.
- 3Dallas Cowboys Star’s Ex-Fiancée Claims He Cheated on HerNOT HOLDING BACKThe social media star said she is “happier than I’ve been in a long time!”
- 4Man Shot in Trump Assassination Attempt DiesRALLY TRAGEDYIn June, Copenhaver sued the U.S. government for failing to protect the rally.
Shop with ScoutedPlot Twist: These Cannabis Gummies May Curb Your AppetiteFORGET THE MUNCHIESThe THC-free gummies support focus and may even keep cravings in check.
- 5First U2 Album in 9 Years Features Dolly Parton’s Last SongSWAN SONGThe band celebrates its 50th anniversary with 24 songs released in a calendar year, one with the late Dolly Parton’s last-ever vocal recording.
- 6Hulk Hogan’s Daughter On What Dad Did That ‘Changed’ ThingsFAMILY FEUD“I can love my father profoundly and still tell the truth about where he hurt me,” the singer and TV personality said.
- 7Tributes Flow for Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders IconVISIONARY LEADERThe 96-year-old is credited with helping integrate the sport.
- 8Thieves Make Off With More Than 800K BeesTHAT STINGSThe beekeepers say the thefts cost them tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of revenue.
Shop with ScoutedThis Dessert-Flavored Bar Is Powered by Protein and CreatineFUEL FOR THOUGHTThis guilt-free treat is the perfect healthy on-the-go snack.
- 9Passenger Arrested Over Terrifying Midflight RampageFIGHT FLIGHTThe man punched and kicked another passenger and tried to open a door while the plane was still moving.
- 10‘Glee’ Reboot Is One Step Closer to Becoming a RealityGLEEKING OUTThe series co-creator said the original cast members were “very enthusiastic about the idea.”
Meghan Markle and her friend, the former model and co-founder of the charity Alliance of Moms, Kelly Zajfen had lunch earlier this week at a low-key English pub a stone’s throw from Soho Farmhouse. The Royalist was tipped off by a Cotswold source that the pair had been seen there; Zajfen subsequently posted pictures of them on Instagram. In one, Meghan cradles Zajfen’s six-month-old son, Jack. (The caption gives thanks for the “mashed peas and fish n chips.”) The pub is extremely well-known locally and immediately identifiable. It is also Meghan’s second pub lunch to hit the media this week, after she was photographed near Burford with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday. It’s extraordinary, after all the fuss the Sussexes have made about security, that they continue to advertise their locations. Harry spent years fighting for taxpayer-funded police protection. Yet here is Meghan in one of the county’s most recognizable pubs, with the pictures on Instagram the same day.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
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Fall has arrived, and if you’re on a quest to turn your holiday countdown into something a little naughtier this year (and more fun), check out Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the classic tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar. With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.
The standouts are definitely the Womanizer Classic 2 and the We-Vibe Sync Lite, worth $260 alone. The Womanizer Classic 2 is a clitoral stimulator that uses air to deliver a sucking sensation. The We-Vibe Sync excels at couples play. Hands-free, wearable, and flexible, it delivers pleasure to both partners all at once. Plus, with the app, you (or your partner) can get even naughtier, whether you’re in the same room or across the house. As always, Lovehoney ships its items in discreet packaging to keep your purchase confidential.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos dropped more details about their messy breakup in a social media post on Wednesday night. In response to pregnancy rumors, Ramos wrote that she was not expecting, “just very thick, eating again, and happier than I’ve been in a long time!” “That’s usually what happens when you aren’t getting cheated on repeatedly and finally leave a situation that makes you unhappy,” she added. Ramos and Prescott met at a party in 2023 and got engaged in 2024. The couple was set to wed in Italy in April, before reportedly calling it quits after an explosive argument during a joint bachelor-bachelorette party in March. In a memo sent to guests, obtained by TMZ, Prescott and Ramos called it a “very difficult decision” and apologized for any inconvenience caused to attendees.
Man Shot in Trump Assassination Attempt Dies
A man who was shot at the Butler Trump rally in July 2024 has died, according to a reporter. Jim Copenhaver, 76, lived with lasting injuries from the shooting, including bullet fragments still lodged in his body, according to Ken Silva, author of the book The Trump Assassination Plots: What the Investigations Missed, and Why It Matters. “I don’t have many details at this point, but it’s no secret that Jim was dealing with permanent injuries from Butler—including having bullet fragments still inside of him,” he wrote on X. House Republicans also confirmed his death on X. No cause of death has been released. Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old attempted assassin, shot at Trump with an assault rifle from a nearby rooftop, grazing his ear with a bullet. He fatally shot one audience member and seriously injured two, including Copenhaver. A Secret Service sniper killed Crooks at the scene. In June, Copenhaver filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government, claiming that the Secret Service’s negligence led to him being shot at the Butler rally. According to the lawsuit, Copenhaver was required to undergo multiple surgeries, including closure of a traumatic abdominal wall hernia, laparotomy, laceration repair and transection of his colon. “After raising a family and working for over 30 years—playing in a band on the side—I started to wonder: How will I be remembered? Well, I got my answer to that question on July 13, 2024, though taking a bullet meant for the President wasn’t exactly what I had in mind,” Copenhaver wrote in the foreword of Silva’s book.
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Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.
According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.
TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.
Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.
U2 is finally releasing a new album after a nine-year gap, and the final track is a collaboration with Dolly Parton—her last recorded vocals before her death in August. The 12-song album Carnaval De Luz is set for release on November 2, “exploring themes of spirituality, friendship, freedom and endurance in the face of dark, encroaching forces,” according to a Thursday press release. The Parton song, which the release said “has sadly turned out to be her last recorded vocal performance,” is titled “Torn.” She co-wrote it with U2 and songwriter Johnny McDaid as a “tender country song detailing broken family ties,” the release said. While U2 has taken a hiatus from releasing full albums, the band did release two EPs this year themed after Easter and Ash Wednesday. Those songs don’t overlap with the new album, so the band will have released 24 songs in a year by this November amid its 50th anniversary. “Roll up!… Bring your purple socks, your broken hearts, your rose-tinted naivety… oh be amazed in the hall of mirrors. There will be loud guitars, deep bass, some ecstatic rhythms, and, yes, some silver tears will make an appearance,” Bono said in a statement.
Brooke Hogan, daughter of the late wrestler and media personality Hulk Hogan, said their relationship changed permanently after he slept with one of her friends during his divorce from her mother, Linda Hogan. “I forgive people very easily—sometimes probably too easily—and I forgave him, but something between us changed afterward. I don’t think he ever related to me in quite the same way again,” the 38-year-old singer and TV personality told Us Weekly in an interview ahead of the release of a new single about her family’s dysfunction, titled “Goes Around.” “Over time, things became increasingly complicated until eventually the relationship I had always believed could survive anything couldn’t survive what was happening around us anymore.” Brooke and Hulk Hogan were estranged for two years, leading up to his death from a heart attack in 2025. Brooke Hogan did not attend the funeral and instead chose to honor her father privately.
Dee Brock, who led the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to become the NFL’s premier cheerleading squad, has died at age 96. “In loving memory of Dee Brock, our founding director,” the team said in a statement. “We will forever honor her and her legacy.” Brock was the original director who first “utilized high school students with traditional cheers to lead the crowd” when the squad formed in 1961. Under Brock, the team adopted its iconic uniform that has stood the test of time—boots, short shorts and a fringed cropped top. The 96-year-old is also credited with helping integrate the cheerleading squad. “The kindness that she showed, the encouragement, the warmth to a 16-year-old high school girl, it’s amazing what encouraging words, what kindness can do.” said Eunice Cicero, an original member of the 1965 squad. “Thanks to Dee, I had the pleasure of being one of the first African American cheerleaders for the Dallas Cowboys.”
More than 800,000 bees have been stolen in Australia after thieves made off with dozens of colonies from three different commercial beekeepers. The first noticed 14 empty beehives, each containing about 15,000 bees, at this property in North Queensland on Sept. 10. Over the next two days, another 27 empty hives turned up at a separate property. The brood nests, where the queen lays her eggs and the young bees develop, had been gutted, and the hives were put back together, making it look from a distance like they were still intact. Police suspect the perpetrator, who used special equipment, is an experienced beekeeper involved in some type of commercial activity. The thefts resulted in tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of lost property and pollination income. Beekeeper Jack Laughton told ABC News he was “completely gutted because the amount of work that goes in preparing beehives to a good quality, to a high standard, is quite a lot of work.” He said it was a “shock” to open a hive expecting it to be full of healthy bees, and instead it’s empty.
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If you’re trying to maintain a caloric deficit for fat loss, hitting protein and fiber goals to maintain lean muscle mass is a tough balancing act. Sometimes, protein bars can help—but not all are created equal. Mosh’s dessert-flavored bars make it easier to maintain your macros while on-the-go. Co-founded by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, Mosh’s protein bars are made to not only fuel your body, but also your brain.
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*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
A Jet2 passenger tried to start a fight and open a door midflight, prompting the pilots to turn back to the departure airport. The original itinerary was Edinburgh to Larnaca, Cyprus, but the 32-year-old passenger became disruptive at about 3:30 p.m.—just 30 minutes into the flight. The plane landed just 53 minutes after takeoff and was met with officers and fire crews. The man allegedly started kicking and punching another passenger and redirected his abuse onto the cabin crew, who were trying to de-escalate the situation. He then tried to open the aircraft door after it landed while it was still moving on the taxiway. Another passenger told The Sun he was “a drunk, aggressive passenger” and the landing was “very bumpy.” The man was arrested upon arrival and charged with multiple offenses, including assault and endangering an aircraft, which are criminal offenses under national law. He’s due at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday. “As a family-friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behavior,” a Jet2 spokesperson said. “We will not hesitate to take appropriate action… and we will seek to recover the costs incurred as a result of their behavior,” Scottish police responded.
A reboot of the hit series Glee appears to be one step closer to becoming reality. Co-creator Ryan Murphy told Entertainment Tonight that he and fellow writers Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan “just finished the script.” “I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members, and it’s very sweet,” he said. “They’ve all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.” According to Murphy, “nobody’s read” the new script yet and no details about the plot or cast have been made public. The original show, which follows the members of a failing school glee club in Ohio, aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015 and won 6 Emmy Awards out of 40 nominations over its six-season run. However, a number of the original cast met untimely deaths with Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera and Mark Salling all dying young. The series also featured dozens of celebrity guest stars, including Lindsay Lohan, Idina Menzel, Britney Spears, and Sarah Jessica Parker.