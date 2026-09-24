A Jet2 passenger tried to start a fight and open a door midflight, prompting the pilots to turn back to the departure airport. The original itinerary was Edinburgh to Larnaca, Cyprus, but the 32-year-old passenger became disruptive at about 3:30 p.m.—just 30 minutes into the flight. The plane landed just 53 minutes after takeoff and was met with officers and fire crews. The man allegedly started kicking and punching another passenger and redirected his abuse onto the cabin crew, who were trying to de-escalate the situation. He then tried to open the aircraft door after it landed while it was still moving on the taxiway. Another passenger told The Sun he was “a drunk, aggressive passenger” and the landing was “very bumpy.” The man was arrested upon arrival and charged with multiple offenses, including assault and endangering an aircraft, which are criminal offenses under national law. He’s due at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday. “As a family-friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behavior,” a Jet2 spokesperson said. “We will not hesitate to take appropriate action… and we will seek to recover the costs incurred as a result of their behavior,” Scottish police responded.
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- 1Passenger Arrested Over Terrifying Midflight RampageFIGHT FLIGHTThe man punched and kicked another passenger and tried to open a door while the plane was still moving.
- 2Tributes Flow for Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders IconVISIONARY LEADERThe 96-year-old is credited with helping integrate the sport.
Shop with ScoutedThis Scalp-Care Duo Combats Hair Thinning and Dandruff ROOT CAUSEConsider it your hair’s daily multivitamin.
- 3‘Glee’ Reboot Is One Step Closer to Becoming a RealityGLEEKING OUTThe series co-creator said the original cast members were “very enthusiastic about the idea.”
- 4Singer Behind Iconic ’80s Hit Dies at 74NEVER FORGOTTENHe reprised the band in 2007.
Shop with ScoutedPlot Twist: These Cannabis Gummies May Curb Your AppetiteFORGET THE MUNCHIESThe THC-free gummies support focus and may even keep cravings in check.
- 5Terrifying Mayday Alarm Captured Before Jet CrashPACIFIC HORRORThe aircraft plunged into the ocean after a distressing Mayday call.
- 6First-Time Climber’s Chilling Realization After 500ft FallBRUSH WITH DEATHThe 24-year-old was told he could have died within hours.
- 7Amateur Archeologist Unearths Priceless 2,000-Year-Old HaulPRICELESS DISCOVERYThe 934 silver Roman coins amount to roughly six years of a soldier’s savings.
- 8Legendary NBA Coach Marries Former Assistant’s Ex-WifeTHREE-POINTERThe two men won multiple championships together.
Shop with ScoutedThis Dessert-Flavored Bar Is Powered by Protein and CreatineFUEL FOR THOUGHTThis guilt-free treat is the perfect healthy on-the-go snack.
- 9Construction Workers Stumble Across Prehistoric DiscoveryTHUNDER BEASTScientists still don’t know exactly what it is.
- 10Rogue AI Hacks Into Government in Terrifying FirstHELLO, SKYNET?The state targeted by the OpenAI program called the “completely unacceptable” attack a “warning” of what the future holds.
Dee Brock, who led the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to become the NFL’s premier cheerleading squad, has died at age 96. “In loving memory of Dee Brock, our founding director,” the team said in a statement. “We will forever honor her and her legacy.” Brock was the original director who first “utilized high school students with traditional cheers to lead the crowd” when the squad formed in 1961. Under Brock, the team adopted its iconic uniform that has stood the test of time—boots, short shorts and a fringed cropped top. The 96-year-old is also credited with helping integrate the cheerleading squad. “The kindness that she showed, the encouragement, the warmth to a 16-year-old high school girl, it’s amazing what encouraging words, what kindness can do.” said Eunice Cicero, an original member of the 1965 squad. “Thanks to Dee, I had the pleasure of being one of the first African American cheerleaders for the Dallas Cowboys.”
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When it comes to concerns like shedding, breakage, excess oil, and dandruff, your scalp (not your strands) is often the culprit. We tend to forget that, just like our face, our scalp is actually skin, which means it deserves a little TLC beyond whatever shampoo happens to be sitting in the shower. Dead skin cells, excess sebum, sweat, and product buildup can accumulate on the scalp, causing follicle congestion and inflammation, which can disrupt the natural hair growth cycle.
That’s where Nutrire’s two-part scalp-care system comes in. Designed to address common concerns like shedding, flaking, dryness, and excess oil at the root, the Day & Night Duo essentially gives your scalp its own a.m. and p.m. skincare routine. “Most people respond to thinning by changing their shampoo or adding a mask,” says Kelly Alvarez, Nutrire Stylist and Educator. “That’s strand care. It’s treating the symptom. The scalp is where the work actually happens.”
The two leave-in treatments take slightly different approaches to fostering scalp health. The daytime formula energizes and fortifies the scalp while supporting fuller, more voluminous-looking hair, while the nighttime treatment gently exfoliates buildup and replenishes moisture while you sleep. Together, they help keep the scalp balanced and hydrated without weighing down the roots or leaving behind the greasy residue that can make some scalp serums a nonstarter—especially for anyone with fine or thinning hair.
And unlike a weekly clarifying treatment or scalp scrub, the duo is designed to be part of your everyday routine. The lightweight formulas absorb quickly and work directly at the root, so you can give your scalp some much-needed attention without sacrificing volume or turning freshly washed hair into an oil slick. The result is a healthier-looking scalp and hair that appears fuller, bouncier, shinier, and noticeably less flaky.
A reboot of the hit series Glee appears to be one step closer to becoming reality. Co-creator Ryan Murphy told Entertainment Tonight that he and fellow writers Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan “just finished the script.” “I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members, and it’s very sweet,” he said. “They’ve all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.” According to Murphy, “nobody’s read” the new script yet and no details about the plot or cast have been made public. The original show, which follows the members of a failing school glee club in Ohio, aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015 and won 6 Emmy Awards out of 40 nominations over its six-season run. However, a number of the original cast met untimely deaths with Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera and Mark Salling all dying young. The series also featured dozens of celebrity guest stars, including Lindsay Lohan, Idina Menzel, Britney Spears, and Sarah Jessica Parker.
Peter Byrne, the singer behind the iconic ’80s hit “Always Something There to Remind Me”, has died at the age of 74. The Naked Eyes vocalist died peacefully on September 14 in Los Angeles following a brief illness, the band’s manager told Billboard. His cause of death has not been made public. Byrne kicked off his career in the 1970s, working with different artists until he started Naked Eyes in 1982 with Rob Fisher. Their self-titled debut album made the Billboard Top 200, but the hit “Always Something There to Remind Me” really left a mark, reaching number 8 on the chart. He also lent his voice to the hit “Promises, Promises.” Despite their success, they split in 1984 and never toured together, TMZ reports. Fisher died in 1999, and seven years later Byrne restarted the group. Byrne is survived by his three children, Merlin, Dylan, and Chloe, and his siblings, Eileen, Sandy, Carol, and Steve.
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Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.
According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.
TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.
Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.
Terrifying Mayday Alarm Captured on Disturbing Air Traffic Audio Before Jet Crash
A military training jet plunged into the Pacific after its pilot issued a frantic Mayday call reporting a total engine failure. “Mayday! Mayday! Mayday! I have lost thrust in my engine,” the pilot told an air traffic controller shortly before the single-seat Hawker Hunter crashed about six miles northwest of Morro Bay on Tuesday evening. The pilot ejected before the Cold War-era fighter hit the water. A U.S. Navy search-and-rescue helicopter located him around 7:30 p.m. and took him to a hospital in Fresno. The aircraft, operated by private contractor Airborne Tactical Advantage Co. (ATAC), was conducting training exercises for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Authorities have not recovered the wreckage of the British-designed craft affectionately nicknamed “Miss Demeanour” by airshow crowds, and they are checking for possible debris or fuel pollution. “It was already really dark at that point,” Coast Guard Southwest District spokesperson Kenneth Weise told the Los Angeles Times. “They ended up returning to base sometime after the person had already been rescued.”
A first-time climber has revealed the terrifying moment he realized he could die after plunging nearly 500 feet down Mount Shasta. Zubayir Kazi, 24, had never completed an icy summit before attempting the California mountain alone on September 10. Despite scouting part of the route five days earlier, he said conditions were “much worse than I expected.” After reaching the summit around 7:30 p.m., disaster struck on the descent. “Everything I had with me just goes out of my hand and I find myself flying down the mountain,” Kazi told NBC Bay Area. He lost his food, water, phone and light during the fall. Badly injured and alone, he knew he had to keep moving. “If I stay here and fall asleep, I’m going to die,” he said. Hours later, he crawled to base camp, where another climber found him and raised the alarm. Kazi suffered severe skin and nerve damage and internal complications, and doctors told him he could have died within hours. “When the officers came in, it was the first time I really realized how badly I was injured. They said, ‘You have no skin behind your leg,’” Kazi said.
An amateur archeologist has discovered Germany’s largest-ever hoard of ancient Roman silver coins. Oliver Reidl was searching a field in Wesseling, western Germany, with a metal detector when he realized something was buried beneath him. Researchers later recovered 934 silver denarii dating to the reign of Emperor Hadrian, nearly 2,000 years ago, between 39 B.C. and A.D. 459. They believe the coins, weighing around 6.8 pounds in total, were likely deliberately hidden during the second century A.D. “Of course, we can only speculate about the motives, but it’s very likely that someone wanted to keep this money safe,” Erich Classen, state archeologist and director of the office, told the Associated Press. “After all, banks didn’t exist back then.” Now displayed at the LVR-LandesMuseum in Bonn, the treasure has left archaeologists wondering who buried it — and why. One theory points to a Roman soldier. Legionaries earned about 300 denarii a year, with roughly half going on food and equipment. Researchers estimate the hoard represented around six years of savings.
A legendary NBA coach has married his former assistant’s ex-wife. San Antonio Spurs president Gregg Popovich has tied the knot with Mary Barth Budenholzer, according to marriage records seen by TMZ. Popovich, 77, worked closely with Mike Budenholzer as they went on to win four NBA Championships with the Spurs. He remarried in Bexar County, Texas, on September 16, according to the documents—a decade after her divorce from Budenholzer. Mike Budenholzer worked closely with her new husband, coaching under Popovich from 1996 to 2013. He later left to coach the Atlanta Hawks and won the coach of the year award in 2015. During their time together, the two men won four of Popovich’s five NBA titles. Exactly when the new couple got together remains unknown. Popovich’s first wife, Erin, died in 2018. The Budenholzers have four children together, according to the New York Post: William Vincent, John Bent, Savoia Elizabeth, and Hanna Louise.
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If you’re trying to maintain a caloric deficit for fat loss, hitting protein and fiber goals to maintain lean muscle mass is a tough balancing act. Sometimes, protein bars can help—but not all are created equal. Mosh’s dessert-flavored bars make it easier to maintain your macros while on-the-go. Co-founded by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, Mosh’s protein bars are made to not only fuel your body, but also your brain.
Each bar is packed with 20 grams of protein, six grams of fiber (21 percent of your daily fiber needs), three grams of sugar, and only 180 calories. Additionally, these bars contain cognition-supporting ingredients like Cognizin Citicoline, lion’s mane, ashwagandha, and omega-3. And, unlike other bars on the market, Mosh’s are powered with creatine to support continuous energy supply to your muscles. There are three mouthwatering flavors to choose from: Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Sea Salt, and Oatmeal Chocolate Chip. Our suggestion? Opt for the variety pack so you can try them all.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Construction workers in Southern California have uncovered the remains of a giant mammal that roamed the region around 40 million years ago—but scientists still don’t know exactly what it was. The fossils, found about 12 feet underground at a water infrastructure project, include massive limb bones, ribs, and other fragments believed to belong to a single animal, the city of Oceanside said in a statement. Paleontologist Joseph El Adli has narrowed the possibilities to two extinct groups: a “thunder beast,” a huge hoofed mammal related to modern horses and rhinos, or a “swamp rhino,” a barrel-bodied herbivore that lived partly in water. Researchers made the discovery on August 31 during a routine excavation in the fossil-rich Santiago Formation, but the animal’s identity remains elusive without a skull. El Adli is hoping workers uncover teeth or a lower jaw—crucial clues that could solve the mystery. “It’s just sort of a hope and a prayer at this point, but that would be fantastic,” he told the L.A. Times.
An agent developed by OpenAI has breached an Australian healthcare system in what’s thought to represent the first such hack on a government site. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed the intrusion during a diplomatic visit to the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday. His deputy, Richard Marles, said the Australian government had spoken about its concerns to OpenAI chief Sam Altman in “the plainest terms” since it became aware of the hack, which saw one of the company’s agents access both public and internal government files. “I want to say and acknowledge that OpenAI have been working with us very co-operatively here. They have clearly notified us of this, and engagement with them has been critical to understanding what has occurred. We are grateful for that,” he said. “That said, what has occurred here is obviously completely unacceptable.” It comes amid growing warnings from inside the industry about what development of AI platforms may mean for the future, with some voicing fears that unregulated advancements could even lead to a mass extinction event.