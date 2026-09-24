Passenger Arrested Over Terrifying Midflight Rampage
A Jet2 passenger tried to start a fight and open a door midflight, prompting the pilots to turn back to the departure airport. The original itinerary was Edinburgh to Larnaca, Cyprus, but the 32-year-old passenger became disruptive at about 3:30 p.m.—just 30 minutes into the flight. The plane landed just 53 minutes after takeoff and was met with officers and fire crews. The man allegedly started kicking and punching another passenger and redirected his abuse onto the cabin crew, who were trying to de-escalate the situation. He then tried to open the aircraft door after it landed while it was still moving on the taxiway. Another passenger told The Sun he was “a drunk, aggressive passenger” and the landing was “very bumpy.” The man was arrested upon arrival and charged with multiple offenses, including assault and endangering an aircraft, which are criminal offenses under national law. He’s due at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday. “As a family-friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behavior,” a Jet2 spokesperson said. “We will not hesitate to take appropriate action… and we will seek to recover the costs incurred as a result of their behavior,” Scottish police responded.