This Scalp-Care Duo Combats Hair Thinning, Breakage, and Dandruff

More than 100 people say they suffered traumatic brain injuries after riding a Six Flags Magic Mountain rollercoaster. Three lawsuits were filed on Monday by attorneys Gary Dordick and Christopher Bulone of Dordick Law Corporation, alleging that three people suffered “catastrophic brain damage” after riding the X2 coaster in Valencia, California, and they say they also represent more than 100 other riders who suffered brain injuries. Dordick says 400 people have contacted the firm who have “indicated they were injured on X2″. Six Flags “has been willingly gambling with people’s lives… No ride like that should be allowed to exist,” Bulone said at a Tuesday press conference. The thrilling X2 coaster is Six Flags’ ultimate test of bravery, with 360-degree rotating seats and speeds of up to 80 miles per hour. But the coaster has been closed since July, after two women were hospitalized with similar brain hemorrhages, and one remains in a coma. The ride was also previously linked to two deaths: Hilda Farias, 28, died after riding the X2 rollercoaster in 2010, and Christopher Hawley, 22, died in 2022 after riding the same rollercoaster.
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- 1Over 100 Riders Claim Brain Injuries From RollercoasterRIDE GONE WRONGA lawsuit claims that Six Flags Magic Mountain has been gambling with people’s lives.
- 2Lesbian Bar Faces Backlash After Lifting Mask MandateBAR FIGHTThe bar’s city hasn’t reported a COVID-19 case in months—but that didn’t stop patrons from raging that Saturdays were moving to mask-optional.
Shop with ScoutedThis Scalp-Care Duo Combats Hair Thinning and Dandruff ROOT CAUSEConsider it your hair’s daily multivitamin.
- 3Overboard Cruise Passenger Was Dad on Anniversary TripSEARCH UNDERWAYThe father of three was just days away from his 15th wedding anniversary.
- 4The Looker Brings Stories of Beauty & Growth to SubstackMAKE THE CHANGELive longer. Feel better. Look your best.
Shop with ScoutedHere’s Why Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s PergolasBACKYARD GLOW-UPAdding a pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand.
- 5Details of Troubled Star’s Death Scene Emerge in New ReportFINAL MOMENTSThe actress, 36, died of an accidental drug overdose.
- 6Hero Pilot Capt. Sully Sullenberger Shares Sad Update WHY ME?He’s dealing with his health struggles the same way he dealt with the 2009 emergency that made him famous.
- 7Chilling Discovery Made on Ocean Floor After Disappearance"CLOSURE"One person on board was found alive in the aftermath.
- 8‘Amazing Race’ Contestant and Competitive Eater Dies at 49CHAMPION REMEMBEREDThe competitive eater was second only to Joey Chestnut.
Shop with ScoutedThis Dessert-Flavored Bar Is Powered by Protein and CreatineFUEL FOR THOUGHTThis guilt-free treat is the perfect healthy on-the-go snack.
- 9Girl, 6, Sets New Rubik’s Cube World RecordSPEEDCUBERState media says she is the first female to average solving the puzzle in under 4.5 seconds.
- 10ESPN Analyst and Son-in-Law of Legendary Coach Dies at 47‘THOUGHTFUL AND PASSIONATE’He was the son-in-law of legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
A small lesbian bar in Massachusetts has spurred outrage among its patrons by dropping a mask requirement. The Boston Globe reports that Last Ditch Bar and Arts Venue in Greenfield has required patrons to wear KN-95 masks “or better” since its opening last year. It has now dropped the requirement on Saturdays to bring in much-needed cash, but backlash swiftly followed. Customers raged that the move was a “mass disabling event,” with one writing that they hoped the “venue gets firebombed for robbing fellow immunocompromised people of their Saturday plans just to scrape extra revenue from ablists.” A mediation session ended in tears this month after irate patrons hijacked the event. As the bar struggles to stay afloat and keep up with rent payments, owner Jackie Matellian tells the Globe that the fight is still ongoing, saying, “That’s the price you pay to be in community.” The Globe notes that Greenfield, a city of 17,768, has not reported a new COVID-19 case in over two months.
This Scalp-Care Duo Combats Hair Thinning, Breakage, and Dandruff
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When it comes to concerns like shedding, breakage, excess oil, and dandruff, your scalp (not your strands) is often the culprit. We tend to forget that, just like our face, our scalp is actually skin, which means it deserves a little TLC beyond whatever shampoo happens to be sitting in the shower. Dead skin cells, excess sebum, sweat, and product buildup can accumulate on the scalp, causing follicle congestion and inflammation, which can disrupt the natural hair growth cycle.
That’s where Nutrire’s two-part scalp-care system comes in. Designed to address common concerns like shedding, flaking, dryness, and excess oil at the root, the Day & Night Duo essentially gives your scalp its own a.m. and p.m. skincare routine. “Most people respond to thinning by changing their shampoo or adding a mask,” says Kelly Alvarez, Nutrire Stylist and Educator. “That’s strand care. It’s treating the symptom. The scalp is where the work actually happens.”
The two leave-in treatments take slightly different approaches to fostering scalp health. The daytime formula energizes and fortifies the scalp while supporting fuller, more voluminous-looking hair, while the nighttime treatment gently exfoliates buildup and replenishes moisture while you sleep. Together, they help keep the scalp balanced and hydrated without weighing down the roots or leaving behind the greasy residue that can make some scalp serums a nonstarter—especially for anyone with fine or thinning hair.
And unlike a weekly clarifying treatment or scalp scrub, the duo is designed to be part of your everyday routine. The lightweight formulas absorb quickly and work directly at the root, so you can give your scalp some much-needed attention without sacrificing volume or turning freshly washed hair into an oil slick. The result is a healthier-looking scalp and hair that appears fuller, bouncier, shinier, and noticeably less flaky.
Thomas Gigler has been identified as the man who went overboard from the Carnival Panorama cruise ship. The 56-year-old father of three went overboard on September 18, off the coast of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on the way to Long Beach, California, sparking a U.S. and Mexican Coast Guards search. His wife Michelle, 48, said Gigler went missing on Friday evening. By Saturday morning, she asked staff for help, so the crew announced his name over the PA system, issued a lockdown, and ordered passengers to their rooms. Passengers were on lockdown for an hour before CCTV cameras confirmed Gigler went overboard. The U.S. Coast Guard was alerted that afternoon, prompting it to dispatch a fixed-wing aircraft to aid the investigation. Gigler is a computer programmer who was traveling on the seven-night cruise with his wife Michelle and their three sons—ages 13, 11, and 9. He was supposed to celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, September 23, according to his sister, Wendy Dowden, who said the couple was “getting along quite well.” But Dowden suspects a mental health crisis occurred. “He wasn’t in his right mind to have done this,” she said. The cruise ship arrived in California on September 20.
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Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for up to 165 mph wind resistance with the louvers closed and up to 120 mph with the louvers open.
You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home’s new-and-improved pergola. Although the pergola does not come assembled (you can also hire their team to assemble it for you for an additional fee), it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a premium pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. Best of all, the Fifth-Generation Hanso Horizon Smart Pergola is built to last for at least 30 years and is backed by a ten-year warranty.
A new report details Hayden Panettiere’s last hours and how she was found. The 36-year-old Heroes actress, who died on Aug. 16 in a South Carolina Airbnb, was discovered by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, 37, and his brother Zach Hickerson, 38. The Greenville County Medical Examiner’s investigative report, obtained by TMZ, says a “brother” whose name was redacted told investigators he saw Panettiere applying makeup at about 10:30 a.m. on the day of her death. Hours later, the man was awakened from a nap by a knock at the door, according to the report, and found Panettiere face down, sitting with her legs crossed, on a sofa bed. Pressed pills laced with fentanyl were seen on a table near her. The Hickerson brothers tried unsuccessfully to revive the actress, who had turned a “deep purple,” with Narcan, and called 911. The New York Post also reported that she had allegedly entered rehab weeks before, and Hickerson said he’s had to use Narcan on her in the past. Since her death, the coroner has closed the case and ruled it an accident from the “toxic effects” of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine. Panettiere left behind an 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.
A legendary passenger plane pilot has opened up about his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Sully Sullenberger shot to fame after pulling off the miraculous Hudson River emergency landing in 2009 following a bird strike. Seventeen years later, in June, he revealed he had been diagnosed with the early stages of the disease. Speaking to Good Morning America on Wednesday, the 75-year-old said that his experience during the famous incident helped him handle the news. “We had to devise a plan, execute that plan flawlessly for the first time, never having done it before, and save every life in 208 seconds. So I think we’re doing the same thing here. We’re focusing clearly on the highest priority items first.” Still, he admitted the news had profoundly affected him and his loved ones. “We felt all those emotions, the shock, the anger, why me? We’re part of this community who are trying to make the best of a bad situation,” he said. He is undergoing treatment, but admitted that the disease is “continuing to progress,” describing it as “inevitable.” His wife, Lorrie Sullenberger, told the show: “My plan right now is to just take it one day at a time. I have no idea what’s coming.”
A fishing vessel missing for seven years may have been found. The 52-foot F/V Mistress went missing off the coast of Rhode Island in 2019 with three men onboard, vanishing without a trace and dumbfounding rescuers—until now. Investigators working as part of a Green Oceans-sponsored hunt for the wreck think they have found the vessel and the remains of one of the people onboard who are still missing. Capt. Oscar Diaz, his son Tim, and his nephew John Ansay sent out a distress call shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, 2019, after running into poor conditions. They were near the Block Island Wind Farm when they began taking on water, according to CBS, citing local media outlets. When a nearby fishing vessel went to assist in response to the distress call, it found Tim Diaz alive. His father and Ansay were never found after days of searching. “We hope this discovery provides answers and some measure of closure for the fishermen’s families,” Green Oceans president Michael Lombardi said. “We have provided the new evidence to federal authorities and requested that the wreck site be secured immediately for an appropriate forensic analysis.”
Tim Janus, a champion eater and former Amazing Race contestant, has died of cancer at 49. His diagnosis and death on Sept. 16 were confirmed by Major League Eating, although the type of cancer was not disclosed. Janus competed against Joey Chestnut in season 30 of The Amazing Race in 2018 after losing to him in the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2010, when Janus downed 45 hot dogs, just missing Chestnut’s 54. Notably, Janus was crowned the world nigiri-eating and ramen-eating champion after gorging on 10.5 pounds in less than eight minutes. Janus was not camera-shy, also winning $1,600 on Cash Cab and $100,000 on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The lifelong competitor is survived by his mother, father, and sister. Major League Eating announced a celebration of his life in New York City in October and posted a quote from Janus: “I tell people that I learned a lot about life by eating hot dogs, and I mean it. If you care about something and work hard at it, it makes you better.”
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If you’re trying to maintain a caloric deficit for fat loss, hitting protein and fiber goals to maintain lean muscle mass is a tough balancing act. Sometimes, protein bars can help—but not all are created equal. Mosh’s dessert-flavored bars make it easier to maintain your macros while on-the-go. Co-founded by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, Mosh’s protein bars are made to not only fuel your body, but also your brain.
Each bar is packed with 20 grams of protein, six grams of fiber (21 percent of your daily fiber needs), three grams of sugar, and only 180 calories. Additionally, these bars contain cognition-supporting ingredients like Cognizin Citicoline, lion’s mane, ashwagandha, and omega-3. And, unlike other bars on the market, Mosh’s are powered with creatine to support continuous energy supply to your muscles. There are three mouthwatering flavors to choose from: Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Sea Salt, and Oatmeal Chocolate Chip. Our suggestion? Opt for the variety pack so you can try them all.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
A six-year-old girl from China has broken the women’s world record for solving a Rubik’s Cube, according to state media. Lian Yunzhi, dubbed “Speedcuber,” solved the puzzle in just over four seconds. State broadcaster CCTV said Yunzhi is “the first female speedcuber to average under 4.5 seconds”. The Chengdu native broke the record twice this month at two World Cube Association-certified competitions in Wuhan and Guangzhou. After her quick achievement, video shows the six-year-old placing the cube on the table, clapping her hands, and pumping a victorious fist in the air. Yunzhi was introduced to the Rubik’s Cube in an extracurricular class. Her mother, Lin Yangxi, “gradually realized” that cubing was an “excellent activity for fostering a child’s comprehensive abilities,” and her daughter started practicing the puzzle for two to three hours each day. Yunzhi has mastered more than 1,300 Rubik’s Cube solving algorithms, her mother said. “Solving a Rubik’s Cube improves focus, memory, logical thinking, spatial awareness, and helps develop a healthy mindset toward winning and losing,” Lin added.
Chris Spatola, the ESPN basketball analyst and son-in-law of legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, has died suddenly at 47. His death was confirmed Tuesday by the Krzyzewski family and ESPN. No cause was disclosed. The family described Spatola as “a devoted husband and father” and asked for privacy as his wife, Jamie, and their three children grieve. Spatola graduated from West Point in 2002 after a standout basketball career, then served in the Army and spent a year fighting in Iraq—although he later described the 2003 invasion of Iraq as “one of the worst foreign policy decisions in U.S. history.” In 2007, Spatola joined Krzyzewski’s Duke staff, working there until 2012 and eventually becoming director of basketball operations. He also served as a court coach for Team USA at the 2008 Olympics and 2010 FIBA World Championship. Spatola joined ESPN in 2015 as a college basketball analyst and also hosted on SiriusXM. “Chris Spatola brought a unique perspective to ESPN,” the network said. “He was thoughtful, prepared and passionate about the sport, earning the respect of colleagues, coaches, players and fans alike.”