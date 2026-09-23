Over 100 Riders Claim Brain Injuries From Iconic Rollercoaster
More than 100 people say they suffered traumatic brain injuries after riding a Six Flags Magic Mountain rollercoaster. Three lawsuits were filed on Monday by attorneys Gary Dordick and Christopher Bulone of Dordick Law Corporation, alleging that three people suffered “catastrophic brain damage” after riding the X2 coaster in Valencia, California, and they say they also represent more than 100 other riders who suffered brain injuries. Dordick says 400 people have contacted the firm who have “indicated they were injured on X2″. Six Flags “has been willingly gambling with people’s lives… No ride like that should be allowed to exist,” Bulone said at a Tuesday press conference. The thrilling X2 coaster is Six Flags’ ultimate test of bravery, with 360-degree rotating seats and speeds of up to 80 miles per hour. But the coaster has been closed since July, after two women were hospitalized with similar brain hemorrhages, and one remains in a coma. The ride was also previously linked to two deaths: Hilda Farias, 28, died after riding the X2 rollercoaster in 2010, and Christopher Hawley, 22, died in 2022 after riding the same rollercoaster.