Details of Troubled Star’s Death Scene Emerge in New Report

A new report details Hayden Panettiere’s last hours and how she was found. The 36-year-old Heroes actress, who died on Aug. 16 in a South Carolina Airbnb, was discovered by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, 37, and his brother Zach Hickerson, 38. The Greenville County Medical Examiner’s investigative report, obtained by TMZ, says a “brother” whose name was redacted told investigators he saw Panettiere applying makeup at about 10:30 a.m. on the day of her death. Hours later, the man was awakened from a nap by a knock at the door, according to the report, and found Panettiere face down, sitting with her legs crossed, on a sofa bed. Pressed pills laced with fentanyl were seen on a table near her. The Hickerson brothers tried unsuccessfully to revive the actress, who had turned a “deep purple,” with Narcan, and called 911. The New York Post also reported that she had allegedly entered rehab weeks before, and Hickerson said he’s had to use Narcan on her in the past. Since her death, the coroner has closed the case and ruled it an accident from the “toxic effects” of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine. Panettiere left behind an 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.