Punk Legend, 67, Reveals Heartbreaking Diagnosis

Chris Spatola, the ESPN basketball analyst and son-in-law of legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, has died suddenly at 47. His death was confirmed Tuesday by the Krzyzewski family and ESPN. No cause was disclosed. The family described Spatola as “a devoted husband and father” and asked for privacy as his wife, Jamie, and their three children grieve. Spatola graduated from West Point in 2002 after a standout basketball career, then served in the Army and spent a year fighting in Iraq—although he later described the 2003 invasion of Iraq as “one of the worst foreign policy decisions in U.S. history.” In 2007, Spatola joined Krzyzewski’s Duke staff, working there until 2012 and eventually becoming director of basketball operations. He also served as a court coach for Team USA at the 2008 Olympics and 2010 FIBA World Championship. Spatola joined ESPN in 2015 as a college basketball analyst and also hosted on SiriusXM. “Chris Spatola brought a unique perspective to ESPN,” the network said. “He was thoughtful, prepared and passionate about the sport, earning the respect of colleagues, coaches, players and fans alike.”
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- 1ESPN Analyst and Son-in-Law of Legendary Coach Dies at 47‘THOUGHTFUL AND PASSIONATE’He was the son-in-law of legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
- 2Punk Legend, 67, Reveals Heartbreaking DiagnosisSTILL ROCKINGThe legendary guitarist’s band shared an update on his health on social media.
Shop with ScoutedHere’s Why Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s PergolasBACKYARD GLOW-UPAdding a pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand.
- 3‘Mad Max’ Star Dies at 79SAD MAXThe singer starred alongside Tina Turner in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.
- 4Lionel Richie in Hospital After New Health FearsHEART TIMESThis marks Lionel’s third hospitalization in three months.
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 5Netflix Star Hit by Car Updates Fans on Brain InjuryCLOSE CALLClayton Conroy, who stars in Netflix’s “The Gringo Hunter,” says a car struck him while speeding at 100mph.
- 6Taylor Swift Makes Widely Anticipated AnnouncementReady For It?The 14-time Grammy winner made headlines after launching a mysterious 2-hour countdown on her website.
- 7Country Star Topples Mariah Carey’s Chart Record DETHRONEDElla Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” has officially claimed the record for the longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 8United Jet Declares Mayday Over Scary Midflight EmergencyBUCKLE UPThe flight experienced difficulties after departing from Chicago.
Shop with ScoutedThis Clitoral Sex Toy Uses Air for Suction-Based Stimulation🍑💦Womanizer is slashing the price on its viral peach-shaped sex toy for Labor Day.
- 9Star Trek Actor Dies at 85'ONE-OF-A-KIND'James Sloyan played four characters across three Star Trek series.
- 10Trump’s P***y-Gate Tape Sidekick Gets New Fox News JobJOB GRABBilly Bush is getting back on the small screen.
Punk Legend, 67, Reveals Heartbreaking Diagnosis
East Bay Ray, the guitarist and founding member of the iconic punk band Dead Kennedys, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, the band’s management has announced. But the 67-year-old, whose real name is Raymond John Pepperell, “plans to continue performing and touring with Dead Kennedys for as long as his health allows,’ the band said. Ray “expressed his appreciation to everyone for their continued support,” the band wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the guitarist. Ray co-founded Dead Kennedys in San Francisco in 1978 and is the “only Dead Kennedy to remain a constant member of the band since its formation,” according to the band’s website. The punk group split in 1986 before reuniting in 2001. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological condition that mainly affects a person’s ability to control movement. Typical symptoms include tremors, muscle stiffness, and increasingly slowed movements. Dead Kennedys has West Coast dates scheduled from Oct. 6 through Oct. 11.
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Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for up to 165 mph wind resistance with the louvers closed and up to 120 mph with the louvers open.
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Hard-rock frontman and actor Angry Anderson has died at 79, surrounded by loved ones in Australia following a sudden health battle. The Rose Tattoo frontman—celebrated globally for his role alongside Tina Turner in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome—died weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest while on tour in Germany. His bandmates and family confirmed his death in a statement, remembering him as a “devoted father, and much-loved bandmate, friend, and member of the wider music and entertainment community” whose loss “will be deeply felt by all those who knew and loved him.” Beyond his international rock stardom and chart-topping solo hit “Suddenly,” Gary Stephen Anderson led a life marked by deep personal tragedy and political controversy. In 2018, his son Liam was killed during a drug-fueled assault in Australia, leaving the singer “condemned to a life of sadness.” Anderson twice stood for parliament in Australia — for the House in 2013 as a National, and for the Senate in 2016 for the anti-Islam Australian Liberty Alliance. He lost both times. He drew fierce backlash for his anti-Islam remarks and criticism of refugee policy, though he later admitted his views had softened.
Lionel Richie has been hospitalized for the second time in a month after suffering a heart issue. The 77-year-old singer is being treated for atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat, and underwent atrial fibrillation ablation this week, a minimally invasive procedure that creates scarring in the heart to stop faulty electrical signals from disrupting its rhythm, TMZ reports. “Lionel underwent a common procedure for Atrial fibrillation. The doctor said everything went perfectly,” his representative told Page Six. “Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon.” The “Hello” singer’s latest hospitalization—his third in as many months—has forced the cancellation of the next three concerts on his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. Richie was rushed to a local hospital’s intensive care unit after struggling to finish his concert in St. Louis late last month, spending three days in the hospital undergoing tests for cardiac issues before being released. In late June, Richie cut a show short in St. Paul after experiencing dizziness on stage; paramedics escorted the four-time Grammy winner from the venue during an unplanned intermission.
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For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.
Aside from a targeted blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs, the pads are also infused with niacinamide, peptides, and licorice root extract to help calm the skin and counteract any potential irritation from the exfoliants. As someone with sensitive skin, I’m always hesitant to incorporate new exfoliants into my routine. I turn tomato-red when someone merely looks at me, so naturally, I’m fairly discerning when it comes to active-soaked peel pads. Plus, the thought of using a physical exfoliant instantly takes me back to that ubiquitous apricot scrub from my youth that practically tore my skin apart.
Now, I also grew up in sunny San Diego in the 2000s, when coconut-scented tanning oils were far more popular than sunscreen, which means I have plenty of UV-induced hyperpigmentation to tackle. As a longtime fan of PCA Skin’s gentle, reactive-skin-friendly formulas, I was thrilled to try the new peel pads ahead of launch.
I’ve been using the pads every morning for about two weeks and, unlike so many other exfoliants I’ve tried over the years, these don’t cause my skin to freak out—in fact, they somehow seem to soothe it. My skin has been especially red and sensitive lately thanks to seasonal allergies, and these feel as though they’re strengthening my skin barrier rather than breaking it down. Plus, while it’s still early, I’ve noticed that the “halo” sun spots along my temples seem less pronounced.
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If you’re looking for a one-and-done treatment that delivers professional-level results in a single swipe (without the irritation), PCA Skin’s new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a true triple threat.
Clayton Conroy, who stars in Netflix’s The Gringo Hunter, has revealed he is recovering from a traumatic brain injury he sustained when a car going at least 100mph struck him in April. The 32-year-old, who plays “Padre Terry” on the hit show, says he also suffered a fractured hip and shoulder that has left him unable to walk for months. Conroy tells the Santa Cruz Sentinel he remembers seeing the headlights approaching him quickly just before he was struck in Los Angeles. “From there, I woke up in the hospital,” he said. His mother told the Sentinel that her son had not been drinking when he was hit. The driver police say struck Conroy has been identified as 19-year-old Noor El Deen Amr Soror, who was arrested in August and charged with felony reckless driving causing major injuries. “I’ve had time to think about a lot. Don’t take anything for granted,” Conroy wrote on Instagram, reflecting on his near-death experience. “Family will get you through anything. And justice isn’t given. You have to fight for it.”
Taylor Swift sent fans into a frenzy after the pop star’s website posted a mysterious 2-hour countdown. The 36-year-old, who married NFL star Travis Kelce in July, announced Tuesday that her new single, “Patient Zero,” will be released Sept. 25. “I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single ‘Patient Zero’ will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in all black. In the lead-up to the announcement, fans had been speculating that she might share her wedding photos. Swift has yet to give a glimpse of the reported $30-million nuptials at Madison Square Garden. Others had predicted Swift would announce a deluxe edition of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, theorizing that the three zeros in her bio were angel numbers signaling a new beginning. Swift, who is known for planting Easter eggs for her fans, instead appears to have been teasing the title of her new single.
The Queen of Christmas’s reign over the Billboard Hot 100 is over. Up-and-coming country star Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” has held the chart’s No. 1 spot for 23 nonconsecutive weeks, officially surpassing the record set by Mariah Carey’s 1994 holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Langley’s lovelorn ballad, written with Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, and Joybeth Taylor, first hit No. 1 in February. It was the 27-year-old country star’s first time leading the chart, which she called “surreal” in an interview with Billboard News earlier this year. Langley’s sophomore album, Dandelion, has also earned several weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Still, keep an eye out for the Queen’s return—Carey’s Christmas track charts every Yuletide season and is expected to come back this year.
A transatlantic United Airlines flight from Chicago to London had to make an emergency landing in Ireland after suffering engine problems. United flight UA938 had departed Chicago O’Hare International Airport before declaring a Mayday hours later and landing at Shannon Airport in County Clare, about 140 miles from Dublin. The issue on Monday involved the Boeing 767’s left-hand engine. The plane landed safely with none of the aircraft’s 173 passengers or crew injured. The plane remained at the Irish airport for several hours after the landing while technical checks were carried out. Local media reports that emergency services, including firefighters and ambulance crew, were called to the runway after being made aware of the Mayday call. All emergency services were stood down around 30 minutes after the plane landed at Shannon Airport. A replacement flight was eventually arranged to continue the journey to London’s Heathrow without any further issues. The precise nature of the engine problem that affected the original flights has not been revealed.
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Star Trek actor James Sloyan died at age 85 at his home in California, his family announced on Sunday. The character actor, who was known for playing a Romulan admiral and the son of the Klingon Worf on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” died on July 22 in Sherman Oaks, according to his obituary. “Friends and colleagues remember him always present, always curious, courageous, inventive, loyal, as well as brash, mouthy and very urban. He was one-of-a-kind,” his family wrote in their obituary. No cause of death was provided. In addition to his credit in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Sloyan was the Bajoran scientist Dr. Mora on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” and the Haakonian scientist Ma’Bor Jetrel on “Star Trek: Voyager.” His filmography also included “Xanadu,” with Olivia Newton-John, and “The Sting,” which won Best Picture at the Oscars in 1974. In 1983, Sloyan landed a role opposite Madeline Kahn in the sitcom “Oh Madeline.” He is survived by his wife, actress Deirdre Lenihan, and their children, musician Daniel Sloyan and actress Samantha Sloyan.
The one-time Access Hollywood host who yukked it up with Donald Trump in the infamous “grab ‘em by the p---y” tape has a new job. Billy Bush will join Fox News as a contributor, the network said Tuesday, making his debut on the Jesse Watters Primetime show. The leaked “grab ‘em” tape rocked the 2016 election with days to go when it revealed how, in 2005, Trump was caught on a hot mic telling Bush, “When you’re a star… you can do anything. Grab ‘em by the p***y.” Bush replied approvingly, “Whatever you want.” Trump talked about attempting to pursue Bush’s then-Access Hollywood co-host Nancy O’Dell, and disparaged her body, while Bush walked with him, never intervening. At the time the tape was made Bush was co-host of Access, and Trump was NBC’s biggest star thanks to The Apprentice. Bush had become a Today Show co-host when the tape was leaked in Oct. 2016, and was fired shortly after, going on to front the syndicate entertainment show Extra. The 54-year-old—a nephew of the late President George H.W. Bush—divorced his wife Sydney Davis in the aftermath of the scandal. Bush currently hosts Hot Mics with Billy Bush, a video podcast on sports, politics, entertainment, tech, and pop culture.