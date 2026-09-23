Lionel Richie in Hospital After New Health Fears
Lionel Richie has been hospitalized for the second time in a month after suffering a heart issue. The 77-year-old singer is being treated for atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat, and underwent atrial fibrillation ablation this week, a minimally invasive procedure that creates scarring in the heart to stop faulty electrical signals from disrupting its rhythm, TMZ reports. “Lionel underwent a common procedure for Atrial fibrillation. The doctor said everything went perfectly,” his representative told Page Six. “Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon.” The “Hello” singer’s latest hospitalization—his third in as many months—has forced the cancellation of the next three concerts on his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. Richie was rushed to a local hospital’s intensive care unit after struggling to finish his concert in St. Louis late last month, spending three days in the hospital undergoing tests for cardiac issues before being released. In late June, Richie cut a show short in St. Paul after experiencing dizziness on stage; paramedics escorted the four-time Grammy winner from the venue during an unplanned intermission.
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