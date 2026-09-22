Taylor Swift Makes Widely Anticipated Announcement
Taylor Swift sent fans into a frenzy after the pop star’s website posted a mysterious 2-hour countdown. The 36-year-old, who married NFL star Travis Kelce in July, announced Tuesday that her new single, “Patient Zero,” will be released Sept. 25. “I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single ‘Patient Zero’ will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in all black. In the lead-up to the announcement, fans had been speculating that she might share her wedding photos. Swift has yet to give a glimpse of the reported $30-million nuptials at Madison Square Garden. Others had predicted Swift would announce a deluxe edition of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, theorizing that the three zeros in her bio were angel numbers signaling a new beginning. Swift, who is known for planting Easter eggs for her fans, instead appears to have been teasing the title of her new single.