The Looker Brings Stories of Beauty & Transformation to Substack—Subscribe Today for Exclusive Content

A legendary passenger plane pilot has opened up about his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Sully Sullenberger shot to fame after pulling off the miraculous Hudson River emergency landing in 2009 following a bird strike. Seventeen years later, in June, he revealed he had been diagnosed with the early stages of the disease. Speaking to Good Morning America on Wednesday, the 75-year-old said that his experience during the famous incident helped him handle the news. “We had to devise a plan, execute that plan flawlessly for the first time, never having done it before, and save every life in 208 seconds. So I think we’re doing the same thing here. We’re focusing clearly on the highest priority items first.” Still, he admitted the news had profoundly affected him and his loved ones. “We felt all those emotions, the shock, the anger, why me? We’re part of this community who are trying to make the best of a bad situation,” he said. He is undergoing treatment, but admitted that the disease is “continuing to progress,” describing it as “inevitable.” His wife, Lorrie Sullenberger, told the show: “My plan right now is to just take it one day at a time. I have no idea what’s coming.”
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- 1Hero Pilot Capt. Sully Sullenberger Shares Sad Update WHY ME?He’s dealing with his health struggles the same way he dealt with the 2009 emergency that made him famous.
- 2Details of Troubled Star’s Death Scene Emerge in New ReportFINAL MOMENTSThe actress, 36, died of an accidental drug overdose.
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- 4Chilling Discovery Made on Ocean Floor After Disappearance"CLOSURE"One person on board was found alive in the aftermath.
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- 5‘Amazing Race’ Contestant and Competitive Eater Dies at 49CHAMPION REMEMBEREDThe competitive eater was second only to Joey Chestnut.
- 6Girl, 6, Sets New Rubik’s Cube World RecordSPEEDCUBERState media says she is the first female to average solving the puzzle in under 4.5 seconds.
- 7ESPN Analyst and Son-in-Law of Legendary Coach Dies at 47‘THOUGHTFUL AND PASSIONATE’He was the son-in-law of legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
- 8Man, 22, Dies in Horror Colosseum Accident‘SENSELESS DEATH’The iconic landmark has been temporarily closed following the tragedy.
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- 9Punk Legend, 67, Reveals Heartbreaking DiagnosisSTILL ROCKINGThe legendary guitarist’s band shared an update on his health on social media.
- 10‘Mad Max’ Star Dies at 79SAD MAXThe singer starred alongside Tina Turner in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.
A new report details Hayden Panettiere’s last hours and how she was found. The 36-year-old Heroes actress, who died on Aug. 16 in a South Carolina Airbnb, was discovered by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, 37, and his brother Zach Hickerson, 38. The Greenville County Medical Examiner’s investigative report, obtained by TMZ, says a “brother” whose name was redacted told investigators he saw Panettiere applying makeup at about 10:30 a.m. on the day of her death. Hours later, the man was awakened from a nap by a knock at the door, according to the report, and found Panettiere face down, sitting with her legs crossed, on a sofa bed. Pressed pills laced with fentanyl were seen on a table near her. The Hickerson brothers tried unsuccessfully to revive the actress, who had turned a “deep purple,” with Narcan, and called 911. The New York Post also reported that she had allegedly entered rehab weeks before, and Hickerson said he’s had to use Narcan on her in the past. Since her death, the coroner has closed the case and ruled it an accident from the “toxic effects” of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine. Panettiere left behind an 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.
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A fishing vessel missing for seven years may have been found. The 52-foot F/V Mistress went missing off the coast of Rhode Island in 2019 with three men onboard, vanishing without a trace and dumbfounding rescuers—until now. Investigators working as part of a Green Oceans-sponsored hunt for the wreck think they have found the vessel and the remains of one of the people onboard who are still missing. Capt. Oscar Diaz, his son Tim, and his nephew John Ansay sent out a distress call shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, 2019, after running into poor conditions. They were near the Block Island Wind Farm when they began taking on water, according to CBS, citing local media outlets. When a nearby fishing vessel went to assist in response to the distress call, it found Tim Diaz alive. His father and Ansay were never found after days of searching. “We hope this discovery provides answers and some measure of closure for the fishermen’s families,” Green Oceans president Michael Lombardi said. “We have provided the new evidence to federal authorities and requested that the wreck site be secured immediately for an appropriate forensic analysis.”
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Tim Janus, a champion eater and former Amazing Race contestant, has died of cancer at 49. His diagnosis and death on Sept. 16 were confirmed by Major League Eating, although the type of cancer was not disclosed. Janus competed against Joey Chestnut in season 30 of The Amazing Race in 2018 after losing to him in the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2010, when Janus downed 45 hot dogs, just missing Chestnut’s 54. Notably, Janus was crowned the world nigiri-eating and ramen-eating champion after gorging on 10.5 pounds in less than eight minutes. Janus was not camera-shy, also winning $1,600 on Cash Cab and $100,000 on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The lifelong competitor is survived by his mother, father, and sister. Major League Eating announced a celebration of his life in New York City in October and posted a quote from Janus: “I tell people that I learned a lot about life by eating hot dogs, and I mean it. If you care about something and work hard at it, it makes you better.”
A six-year-old girl from China has broken the women’s world record for solving a Rubik’s Cube, according to state media. Lian Yunzhi, dubbed “Speedcuber,” solved the puzzle in just over four seconds. State broadcaster CCTV said Yunzhi is “the first female speedcuber to average under 4.5 seconds”. The Chengdu native broke the record twice this month at two World Cube Association-certified competitions in Wuhan and Guangzhou. After her quick achievement, video shows the six-year-old placing the cube on the table, clapping her hands, and pumping a victorious fist in the air. Yunzhi was introduced to the Rubik’s Cube in an extracurricular class. Her mother, Lin Yangxi, “gradually realized” that cubing was an “excellent activity for fostering a child’s comprehensive abilities,” and her daughter started practicing the puzzle for two to three hours each day. Yunzhi has mastered more than 1,300 Rubik’s Cube solving algorithms, her mother said. “Solving a Rubik’s Cube improves focus, memory, logical thinking, spatial awareness, and helps develop a healthy mindset toward winning and losing,” Lin added.
Chris Spatola, the ESPN basketball analyst and son-in-law of legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, has died suddenly at 47. His death was confirmed Tuesday by the Krzyzewski family and ESPN. No cause was disclosed. The family described Spatola as “a devoted husband and father” and asked for privacy as his wife, Jamie, and their three children grieve. Spatola graduated from West Point in 2002 after a standout basketball career, then served in the Army and spent a year fighting in Iraq—although he later described the 2003 invasion of Iraq as “one of the worst foreign policy decisions in U.S. history.” In 2007, Spatola joined Krzyzewski’s Duke staff, working there until 2012 and eventually becoming director of basketball operations. He also served as a court coach for Team USA at the 2008 Olympics and 2010 FIBA World Championship. Spatola joined ESPN in 2015 as a college basketball analyst and also hosted on SiriusXM. “Chris Spatola brought a unique perspective to ESPN,” the network said. “He was thoughtful, prepared and passionate about the sport, earning the respect of colleagues, coaches, players and fans alike.”
A worker has fallen more than 30 feet to his death at the Colosseum in Rome. Officials said the technician, identified as 22-year-old Andrea Moretti, was working on a rope while installing a new lighting system in the historic landmark when the tragedy occurred on Tuesday night. The Colosseum closed to the public on Wednesday, with construction and maintenance work halted until further notice. “A tragic event that leaves us shocked and devastated,” Alessandro Giuli, Italy’s minister of culture, said in a statement. “The few words we can find are for Andrea, his family, and his loved ones: we offer our deepest, heartfelt condolences to all for the senseless death of a young man dedicated to his work.” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also paid tribute to Moretti and called for an investigation. “For a person to die at the age of 22 is unacceptable and even more so when it happens in the workplace,” she said. The Colosseum is one of the world’s most famous tourist destinations. The amphitheater was built around 2,000 years ago and was used by the Roman Empire to host gladiator fights and other events.
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East Bay Ray, the guitarist and founding member of the iconic punk band Dead Kennedys, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, the band’s management has announced. But the 67-year-old, whose real name is Raymond John Pepperell, “plans to continue performing and touring with Dead Kennedys for as long as his health allows,’ the band said. Ray “expressed his appreciation to everyone for their continued support,” the band wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the guitarist. Ray co-founded Dead Kennedys in San Francisco in 1978 and is the “only Dead Kennedy to remain a constant member of the band since its formation,” according to the band’s website. The punk group split in 1986 before reuniting in 2001. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological condition that mainly affects a person’s ability to control movement. Typical symptoms include tremors, muscle stiffness, and increasingly slowed movements. Dead Kennedys has West Coast dates scheduled from Oct. 6 through Oct. 11.
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Hard-rock frontman and actor Angry Anderson has died at 79, surrounded by loved ones in Australia following a sudden health battle. The Rose Tattoo frontman—celebrated globally for his role alongside Tina Turner in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome—died weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest while on tour in Germany. His bandmates and family confirmed his death in a statement, remembering him as a “devoted father, and much-loved bandmate, friend, and member of the wider music and entertainment community” whose loss “will be deeply felt by all those who knew and loved him.” Beyond his international rock stardom and chart-topping solo hit “Suddenly,” Gary Stephen Anderson led a life marked by deep personal tragedy and political controversy. In 2018, his son Liam was killed during a drug-fueled assault in Australia, leaving the singer “condemned to a life of sadness.” Anderson twice stood for parliament in Australia — for the House in 2013 as a National, and for the Senate in 2016 for the anti-Islam Australian Liberty Alliance. He lost both times. He drew fierce backlash for his anti-Islam remarks and criticism of refugee policy, though he later admitted his views had softened.