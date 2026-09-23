Chilling Discovery Made on Ocean Floor 7 Years After Mystery Disappearance

A fishing vessel missing for seven years may have been found. The 52-foot F/V Mistress went missing off the coast of Rhode Island in 2019 with three men onboard, vanishing without a trace and dumbfounding rescuers—until now. Investigators working as part of a Green Oceans-sponsored hunt for the wreck think they have found the vessel and the remains of one of the people onboard who are still missing. Capt. Oscar Diaz, his son Tim, and his nephew John Ansay sent out a distress call shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, 2019, after running into poor conditions. They were near the Block Island Wind Farm when they began taking on water, according to CBS, citing local media outlets. When a nearby fishing vessel went to assist in response to the distress call, it found Tim Diaz alive. His father and Ansay were never found after days of searching. “We hope this discovery provides answers and some measure of closure for the fishermen’s families,” Green Oceans president Michael Lombardi said. “We have provided the new evidence to federal authorities and requested that the wreck site be secured immediately for an appropriate forensic analysis.”

Sonar mapping of the discovery. Green Oceans

CBS News