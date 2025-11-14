Crazy Conservative Cameo App Is Shameless Cash Grab

Conservatives prepared to cough up hundreds to even thousands of dollars to video call their favorite white nationalists now have an app to do so.

Minnect, an app started by entrepreneur and Trump ally Patrick Bet-David, hosts MAGA personalities such as Nick Fuentes, Laura Loomer, Tommy Robinson, and Roger Stone.

The Cameo-style app bills itself as a platform to “get expert advice instantly” and “turn any celebrity into your personal mentor in seconds.”

Users can pay to text, receive a personal video message, or even have a video call with one of the “experts.”

Fuentes, for example, has had 123 “consultations” and six reviews—all giving him five stars.

“N---- slapped some sense in to me. Needed this,” one person wrote with a racial epithet.

The white nationalist charges $100 for a text message, $300 for a personal video, and $350 per minute for a video call.

However, with the minimum call time set at 15 minutes across the app, users will have to spend a whopping $5,250 for a brief chat with him.

Fuentes, who has previously said “Hitler is awesome,” landed Tucker Carlson in hot water with conservatives after an Oct. 27 appearance on his podcast.

He’s also appeared on Bet-David’s PBD Podcast.

British far-right activist and convicted criminal Tommy Robinson charges fans less, with his video call priced at $525.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen-Yaxley Lennon, has had a whopping 536 consultations, meaning he’s generated at least $21,440 from the app—a conservative estimate based on all those consultations being just $40 text message.

He’s previously stuck his neck out in support of a Scottish man who taught his dog to perform a Nazi salute.

Robinson was also a member of the British National Party, which formed a paramilitary group called “Combat 18”—its name a coded reference to Adolf Hitler.

Loomer, a right-wing conspiracy theorist and Trump ally, charges a bit less at $375 for a video call.

Fans wanting to speak with veteran GOP operative Roger Stone will have to dole out $750 for a video call.

But some personalities are really going to break the bank to have a conversation with.

Chris Cuomo, the former CNN anchor and now NewsNation host, charges a whopping $14,985 for a 15-minute video call, with each additional minute costing $999.

And to speak with the founder himself, Bet-David, it will cost a whopping $12,000, with each extra minute costing $800.

The PBD Podcast host has racked up an astounding 9,413 consultations as of Nov. 14, meaning he’s generated a bare minimum of more than $1 million.

It’s unclear how many people have downloaded the app—this metric isn’t public on the iOS App Store—or how much money it has generated.

But the Google Play Store reveals it has more than 50,000 downloads among Android users.

And with the platform taking a 20 percent commission per transaction—slightly less than Cameo’s 25 percent—it appears Bet-David has made a pretty penny for himself and for his new investor and motivational speaker, Tony Robbins.

Though a 15-minute call with Robbins will cost a staggering $75,000, and $4,000 for just a text message.