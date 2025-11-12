‘Crazy’ JD Vance Calls Common Pain Medication ‘Useless’

Vice President JD Vance revealed that he thinks Ibuprofen, a common pain medication, is “useless,” admitting he’s “crazy” for a belief he said was in line with “MAHA style.”

While speaking with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a Nov. 12 MAHA summit in Washington, D.C., Vance opened up about “the one way” he is “more instinctively MAHA,” referencing the Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again initiative led by Kennedy.

Vice President JD Vance called a common pain medication "useless," attempting to show how he also has similar views to MAHA. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“If I have like, you know, a back sprain, or I slept weird and I woke up with back pain, I don’t want to take Ibuprofen,“ Vance said. ”I don’t like taking medications. I don’t like taking anything unless I absolutely have to. And I think that is another MAHA style attitude. It’s not anti-medication, it’s anti-useless-medication."

Although Vance was seemingly trying to cozy up to MAHA by highlighting a relatable opinion, he did appear to understand the absurdity in his statement as he prefaced his opinion by explaining that he’s just “one of these crazy people.”

The White House and representatives for Vance did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

MAHA’s website claims that under Kennedy’s leadership, it is “taking bold, decisive action to reform America’s food, health, and scientific systems to identify the root causes of the chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again.”

However, the group has faced plenty of criticism for promoting Kennedy’s anti-vaccination views and his support of those who feel similarly.

Kennedy has a long history of being anti-vaccination and medication, including (but not limited to) refusing to promote the measles vaccine amid a measles surge, opting instead to state misleading pseudoscience about it and using his anti-vaccine nonprofit to blame the hospital for the deaths of two young girls who died of measles. He also announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would no longer recommend children and pregnant women get the COVID vaccine, citing the reasoning as “common sense.”

RFK Jr. has a long history of anti-vaccine or medication claims, from measles to Tylenol. Alex Wong/Getty Images

More recently, Kennedy bizarrely claimed that circumcised children have double the rate of autism, most likely due to Tylenol consumption. This came just a few weeks after he and President Donald Trump claimed that ingesting Tylenol while pregnant was linked to babies developing autism.

These baseless claims, alongside an error-filled report, sparked backlash and doubt from many, including former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who advised women to listen to their doctors over Kennedy.

Kennedy’s own cousin, Jack Schlossberg, even called him out on Nov. 12, calling him “a rabid dog” who is “spreading lies and spreading misinformation.”

Jack Schlossberg, who announced his Congressional run on Nov. 11, attacked his cousin, RFK Jr., calling him "a rabid dog." Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

During the summit, Vance also noted that his wife, Usha Vance, whom has faced public scrutiny of late regarding the strength of her marriage to Vance, was “probably one of the original MAHA people.”

He admitted he didn’t think “she would have ever used that phrase,” but explained that she always focused much more than him on the importance of what you put in your body, gushing how MAHA has since affected him in a “profound way.”