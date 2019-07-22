CHEAT SHEET
Cristiano Ronaldo Won’t Be Charged Over Sexual-Assault Allegation
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will not be charged over allegations that he raped a woman at a Las Vegas party in 2009, local news station KSNV reports. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office said the allegations could not be “proven beyond a reasonable doubt” after a request for prosecution was submitted earlier this month. “Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming,” the office said in a Monday statement. Kathryn Mayorga spoke out about the alleged assault last year despite a 2010 settlement agreement. She claimed Ronaldo ambushed and anally raped her without a condom after she had repeatedly said no. At the time, Ronaldo’s lawyers denied the accusations and the soccer player said her claims were “fake news.”