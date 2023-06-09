You Know Dad Best–Make His Day With One of These Unique Personalized Gifts This Father's Day

If you’re anything like me, you’re a bit clueless when it comes to gifting your dad something for Father’s Day, because he already has a bunch of things that scream “I'm a dad who likes to fix things.” And if your dad is anything like mine, he'd make some joke like “Maybe if the things didn't scream I wouldn't have to fix them.” (Bad joke on my behalf or potential bad Dad joke–your call.)

Nonetheless, Father's Day will be here before we know it, so to help you out, enjoy this list of carefully curated, fully customizable products that you can gift Dad on this special day–while also maybe checking out a thing or two for yourself along the way. Personalized gifts are always a great way to go when it comes to gifting someone you love, so why not get Dad the very best? Also, make sure to check out our collection of Father's Day gifts for new dads and some other great gifts.

TaylorMade's 12-Pack Engraved Golf Balls Show Dad how tee-rrific he is with a 12-pack of engraved golf balls from TaylorMade. You can personalize one side or both and give Dad something special to think about whenever he hits the green. Buy At Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Personalized Grill Set from WoodByStu Down from $110 This personalized grill set is arguably the perfect Father's Day gift for dads who love to grill and have company over–and it's currently half off, which makes it even more perfect (if that's even possible). You can add a personalized engraving to this BBQ set that he can show off while he's flipping burgers on the grill. WoodByStu is a star Etsy seller with more than 350K sales, and the shop's profile states its shipping most orders out within 24 hours at this time, so now's your chance to secure the bag–and explore the rest of the brand's homemade custom wood designs here. Buy At Etsy $ 60 Free Shipping

ReserveBar's Custom Engraved Bottle Does your dad have a go-to bottle? Why not personalize it for him? And if he doesn’t have one or two in particular that you saw on shelves growing up (or even now), I personally recommend this whiskey-distilled Añejo Tequila from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s brand Teremana, or this Cabernet Sauvignon from Quilt Napa Valley that also looks delicious. Your dad is bound to bring this bottle out to brag to his friends about how great a gift it is and keep it as decor once it’s empty. Buy At ReserveBar $ 51

Custom Pet Portrait from VanWoof Is your dad also Dad to a furry four-legged friend, a.k.a your sibling? Then gift him an incredibly unique pet portrait from VanWoof, an Etsy seller with over 23,000 sales and an average rating of five stars (because, really, who could hate this?). You could frame his best pal in his favorite sports jersey, TV series or film franchise, as a renaissance painting, and more. Buy At Etsy $

Custom Laser-Etched Portrait on Glass Barware This custom laser-etched glass is top-rated, dishwasher safe, and definitely Dad-approved. You can plaster any photo onto this glass barware and you’ll make Dad’s day guaranteed. Choose between a rocks glass, coffee mug, beer stein, pint glass, and more and even add text to kick the personalization up a notch. Cheers to Dad and this amazing find! Buy At Etsy $ 49

Personalized Hammer Multi-Tool Down from $54 This personalized hammer multi-tool has everything that Dad could need to repair something in one–and you can add his name or another special note so that his friends don't try to steal it from him and claim it as their own. Whether Dad would call himself a handyman or not, this will help him tackle any task (and you're bound to want to get one for yourself, TBH). Buy At Etsy $ 40 Free Returns

Custom Pocketknife from Gerber Gear Why not also get Dad a customized pocketknife from Gerber Gear? Just like the hammer multi-tool, this could come in handy at odd times when Dad may not even know he needs it. And hey, with all this gear you're getting him, you're basically helping yourself out, too. Explore various designs on Gerber Gear's site, from a basic Fastball Folding Knife to a more complex custom multi-tool Center Drive option. Buy At Gerber Gear $

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.