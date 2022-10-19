Border Officer Dies After Accidentally Getting Shot During Training

CHEAT SHEET
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer conducting an exercise at a Miami weapons range was accidentally shot twice and died, officials said. The shooting reportedly happened at the Trail Glades Range Wednesday morning during a “building search training.” A source told Local10 two instructors were demonstrating when one accidentally shot the other in the chest. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s identity hasn’t been released, but he’s believed to be in his 30s and was assigned to Miami International Airport, NBC Miami reported. Miami-Dade police said its homicide bureau is investigating the shooting, although it’s currently believed to be an accident based on initial findings.