Dad Grass Finally Launched Tasty CBD Gummies to Help Keep You Sane This Holiday Season

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Pre-roll cannabis brand Dad Grass has launched vegan CBD gummies, with your daily wellness and nighttime restlessness high on their priority list. This launch features three different THC-free formulas based targeted to meet your daily (and nightly) needs, including its Classic Formula for when you just want to chill and unwind, its Goodtime Formula for recovery from a foggy mind and aching body (i.e. jet lags and hangovers), and their Nighttime Formula for when you can’t fall asleep.

Each of the three formulas are made with 100% organic hemp flower and are said to pack a great taste and potency—with all-natural flavors and without chemicals that you can’t pronounce—so you can simply sit back or spring forward without any concerns mowing over your mood.

The new CBD and CBN gummies are also developed with Vertosa nanotechnology, which is meant to help the anticipated effects kick in fast. This launch comes shortly after Dad Grass’s CBD Dog Bones drop, which are vegan, gluten, and dairy-free treats to give your best bud stay stress-free.

Whether you’re looking to focus more on your daily wellness routine with the help of THC-free cannabis, get better sleep, or just take the edge off, this new collection of CBD gummies from Dad Grass will help restore some lawn and order to your life.

(Note: An increased urge to tell dad jokes is not an expected effect of consuming these gummies.)

The Classic CBD Formula These tasty CBD-infused gummies come in an addicting blackberry ginger flavor and help promote an overall sense of well-being and calmness, while also combatting inflammation and pain. Buy at Dad Grass $ 42 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dad Grass Goodtime Formula CBD + CBG Gummies Featuring a hybrid formula powered by both CBD and CBG, these hibiscus-lime flavored gummies are a perfect remedy for recovering from hangovers, an intense workout, jet lag, and minor aches and pains. Buy at Dad Grass $ 42

Nighttime Formula CBD + CBN Gummies Formulated with both CBD and CBN, these midnight berry-flavored gummies are designed to help you hit the hay with ease. Not only can they help you fall asleep faster, but they can also help you stay asleep through the night—without waking up feeling groggy. Buy at Dad Grass $ 42 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more health and fitness deals, including Vitacost coupons, Dick’s Sporting Goods coupons, Walmart coupons, and Macy’s coupons.