‘Daily Show’s’ Roy Wood Jr. to Host 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner
#NERDPROM
One year after his former boss Trevor Noah became the first comedian in four years to host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. will take the reins at the annual Washington, D.C. roast on April 29, the WHCA announced on Thursday. “It’s an honor to be a part of a long-running tradition of celebrating those members of the media, who work so hard to uncover the truth, and hold our government accountable,” Wood said in a statement. “It will be a great night that will go down in the history books, or not, depending on which state you live in.” The 44-year-old comedian joined The Daily Show as a correspondent in 2015 on the same night Noah took over as host from Jon Stewart, and he recently told The Daily Beast that if Comedy Central asked him to take over as permanent host, he couldn’t “say no to an opportunity like that.”
