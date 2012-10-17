Daily Vitamin May Reduce Cancer Risk

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
It turns out daily vitamins may do more than just keep your bones strong and boost your immune system. Taking multivitamins may also reduce your risk of cancer, researchers funded by the National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday. The clinical trial that followed 15,000 male doctors for more than a decade showed that the incident rate of cancer was a roughly 8 percent less among those taking vitamins than those ingesting a placebo. “It would be a big mistake for people to go out and take a multivitamin instead of quitting smoking or doing other things that we have a higher suspicion play a bigger role, like eating a good diet and getting exercise,” the study’s lead author cautioned.