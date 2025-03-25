Politics

Danish Lawmaker Who Told Trump to ‘F*** Off’ Says U.S. ‘Stalking’ of Greenland Is ‘Perverted’

COLD SHOULDER

Anders Vistisen lashed out as top MAGA figures prepare for a trip to the coveted island.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

exclusive
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he meets NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (not pictured), in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 13, 2025.
Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaJon Stewart Reveals His Favorite Pete Hegseth Quote From Group War Chat
Michael Boyle
PoliticsJeremy Clarkson Trashes ‘Idiot’ Musk Over ‘Hilarious’ Tesla Attacks
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsStunned Trump Learns of Massive Security Breach: ‘They Had WHAT?’
Jasmine Venet
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
PoliticsHillary Clinton Gives Perfect Response After Trump Admin’s War Plans Leak
Erkki Forster