David Ortiz Was Not Intended Target of Dominican Republic Shooting, Authorities Say

Red Sox legend David Ortiz was not the intended target of the June 9 shooting that injured him, the attorney general of the Dominican Republic announced Wednesday, The Boston Globe reports. Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez said at a Wednesday press conference that the actual target of the attack was Ortiz’s friend, David Fernandez, who was sitting with Ortiz at a table in Dial Bar and Lounge at the time of the shooting. Ortiz, who was shot in the lower back during the incident, told Rodriguez that he was not aware of anyone who would want to hurt him or who had made any threats against him. Eleven suspects are now reportedly in custody for the shooting, with more suspects still at large. Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the attempted contract killing, or who ordered it. The 43-year-old former baseball player is reportedly doing well while recovering in Massachusetts General Hospital. According to the Globe, he has begun to walk.