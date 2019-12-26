Daycare Owner Arrested for Hiding 26 kids Behind a False Wall

Read it at ABC News
A Colorado woman was arrested for allegedly hiding 26 children—all under three years old—behind a false wall of her daycare center. Police in Colorado Springs busted Carla Faith, 58, this week after officers visited the building and discovered the kids, and two adults, in the basement. Faith was arrested on suspicion of two counts of reckless child abuse without injury and one count of trying to influence a public servant. Three of Faith’s employees are also facing charges following a six-week probe by city cops, who had received complaints about the daycare allegedly housing more children than permitted by its license.