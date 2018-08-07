Dead Fetus Found on American Airlines Plane at LaGuardia Airport

Read it at The New York Post
The body of a dead fetus was discovered Tuesday morning in the bathroom of a commercial plane at LaGuardia Airport, according to police sources cited by the New York Post. The plane, which belongs to American Airlines and flew in Monday night from Charlotte, North Carolina, was out of service at the time. The body has not yet been examined by the city medical examiner. The possibility of minor delays has been announced for American Airlines flights leaving LaGuardia from that terminal.