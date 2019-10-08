CHEAT SHEET
Judge Vacates 21-Year-Old’s 10-Day Jail Sentence for Skipping Jury Duty
A 21-year-old man sentenced to 10 days in jail for skipping jury duty will no longer be punished, a judge ruled Monday. Deandre Somerville was originally sentenced to 10 days in jail, one year of probation, and 150 hours of community service after he overslept and missed the start of a civil trial in Florida, and failed to notify the court or its jury office. Judge John Kastrenakes, the same judge who ordered the initial sentence Friday, rescinded the ruling and vacated the probation sentence with 30 community service hours Monday. “The apology letter read by Mr. Somerville was moving, sincere and heartfelt,” Kastrenakes said in the order. “I know he has been totally rehabilitated.” NBC reports that Somerville was chosen as a juror Aug. 20 for a civil trial in Florida’s 15th judicial circuit. He was ordered to return the following day at 9:30 a.m. but did not show up, leading him to be found in contempt of court on Sept. 23.