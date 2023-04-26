Death Row Inmate Denied Clemency Despite Kim K’s Support
TIME RUNNING OUT
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday denied clemency for Richard Glossip, a death row inmate who has had nine different execution dates for the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of his former boss. The board was deadlocked 2-2, meaning that it won’t recommend to Gov. Kevin Stitt that the 60-year-old be spared the death penalty. Glossip’s execution date is scheduled for May 18. He has spent 25 years in prison after 19-year-old maintenance worker, Justin Sneed, testified that Glossip hired him to kill his former boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese. “I’m not a murderer, and I don’t deserve to die for this,” Glossip said during the hearing. His case has received high-profile attention with reality star and wannabe lawyer Kim Kardashian among those drumming up support for a stay of execution.