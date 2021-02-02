Defense Sec’y Fires Every Advisory Board Member After Trump’s Last-Minute Picks

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
After President Trump appointed several of his supporters to the Pentagon’s advisory boards in his final days in office, newly minted Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is starting from scratch. Austin is firing every member of these boards, Trump appointees and others—such as former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and Henry Kissinger—alike, the Wall Street Journal reports. Among the more notorious Trump appointees were his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, former deputy campaign manager David Bossie, and Anthony Tata, a former Pentagon official famous for falsely calling President Obama a Muslim.