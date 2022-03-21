Video Captures White Cop Brutally Tasing Young, Black Driver in Tennessee
‘THAT’S NOT LAWFUL, SIR’
A video released Friday out of Tennessee captured the brutal moment when a white highway patrolman fired a Taser at a Black driver as he asked to speak with the officer’s supervisor. Delane Gordon, 28, claims he was in the middle of completing a DoorDash delivery in Collegedale on March 10 when he was pulled over. According to Gordon, the officer said he had been speeding. When the video begins, the situation is tense—the cop is pointing a Taser at Gordon, who is politely asking the officer why his weapon is drawn. “Refusing to give your information,” the cop says—even though Gordon has his license in hand—and adds “Now you’re resisting.” Gordon states that he didn’t refuse, he just wants to speak with a supervisor and adds “Sir, I feel uncomfortable,” to which the officer replies, “I don’t give a shit what you feel like,” as he begins trying to physically yank Gordon from the car. The video concludes with Gordon crying in pain as the officer fires the Taser, exclaiming “Oh my God, that’s not lawful, sir.” A lawyer for Gordon claims his client has no criminal history and is now facing charges for resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. At the request of the Hamilton County District Attorney, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into the Collegedale Police Department, which also announced it was opening an internal investigation into the traffic stop.