Delta, United Airlines End Discounts for NRA Members

Delta and United Airlines on Saturday announced they will stop offering discounted rates to members of the National Rifle Association, becoming the latest big names to boycott the pro-gun lobbying group in the wake of a deadly Florida high school shooting. In separate statements, the airlines made it clear they no longer want to be associated with the organization, saying they have requested that their names be removed from the NRA website. United said it will be scrapping discounts traditionally offered for the NRA’s annual meeting in May, while Delta said it will end its contract for lower rates through the group travel program. A slew of other companies have cut ties with the group, which is facing a growing backlash after 17 people were gunned down in Parkland, Florida. Rental car companies Hertz, Enterprise, and Avis Budget ended their partnerships with the group Friday, as did insurance company MetLife and the Symantec cybersecurity firm.
