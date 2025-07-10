Democrats Troll Trump Amid MAGA Pile On Over Epstein Files

The Democrats are tapping into MAGA rage online by launching an X bot focused on the botched release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Their trolling of the president comes as some of Trump’s most loyal supporters are furious over the Justice Department saying that no more files would be released and denying the existence of a client list.

The automated @TrumpEpsteinBot, operated by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), will post daily with the same message, continuing to draw attention to the administration’s handling of the case.

“Has Trump released the Epstein files? No.”

No — Has Trump released the Epstein files? (@TrumpEpsteinBot) July 10, 2025

It’s a rare move that unites Democrats and far-right MAGA activists against members of the Trump administration who are under siege for vowing to release more information in the case, and even invited influencers to the White House for what was called the first phase of the release earlier this year.

“Trump’s attorney general said the list was on her desk, and then it just disappears?” said Paulina Mangubat, DNC Digital Content and Creative Director. “Demanding honesty from the White House is something we can all get behind. We’ve set up this Twitter account so truth-seeking Americans can hold Trump accountable to doing what’s right,” she added.

Bondi is facing calls for her resignation or to be fired by the president. In February, when asked directly about releasing the Epstein client list in an interview, the attorney general told Fox News it was on her desk to be reviewed.

However, a Justice Department memo released this week said there was no secret list. Bondi fiercely insisted on Tuesday that she had meant the file was on her desk for review, not an actual client list.

Many people interested in the case, including conservative influencers, are not buying that there are no clients as the disgraced financier’s partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, sits in prison, convicted of child sex trafficking in connection with Epstein.

Trump was visibly upset on Tuesday after questions about Epstein were brought up in the Cabinet meeting at the White House.

Trump lashed out at a reporter who asked Attorney General Pam Bondi about the Epstein Files during a Cabinet meeting. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” Trump angrily cut in after Bondi was asked a question. He called it “unbelievable” and a “desecration.”

Trump has been haunted by questions about his relationship with Epstein for years. The two were photographed together on multiple occasions, and the president praised him as “fun” and a “terrific guy” back in 2002.

The president has since said they had a falling out. He has denied ever going to Epstein’s island or flying on his plane and said during the campaign he would release the files if elected for a second term.

Billionaire X owner Elon Musk added fuel to the fire in the middle of his explosive breakup with Trump last month when he posted on June 5 that the president was in the Epstein files. He later deleted the post, but he has also trolled Trump this week for not releasing the files.

While the DNC launched a bot with daily reminders on Wednesday, House Democrats have also pressed for answers.