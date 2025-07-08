Top Democrats Demand All Epstein Files Related to Trump

Top Democrats have called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to turn over any material mentioning Donald Trump in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee led by Ranking Member Jamie Raskin sent a letter to the attorney general on Tuesday. They are demanding any information about Trump in the files as well as the release of the Special Counsel Jack Smith’s report into the mishandling of classified material.

The letter noted that the Justice Department dropped cases against Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Oliveria five months ago related to that investigation and accused the department of “continued to conceal the evidence against Donald Trump and his co-conspirators” by not releasing Smith’s report.

“Your conduct is particularly worrisome as it appears to be part of a pattern of using the DOJ to cover up evidence of criminal wrongdoing by President Trump, including information allegedly contained in the Epstein files,” House Democrats wrote to Bondi. “We write today to demand that you release the Smith report immediately, as well as any evidence mentioning or referencing Donald Trump in the Epstein files.”

House Judiciary Committee Ranking member along with 15 other Democrats sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi demanding information. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

The letter specifically noted that the Trump administration claimed to be the “most transparent and accessible president in American history” but accused it of failing to live up to the promise.

It also pointed out that former first buddy and the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, accused the president of being in the Epstein files in a post on X.

“His tweet, which has since been deleted, was clearly referring to records related to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, in the possession of the FBI and DOJ,” they wrote.

House Democrats referenced FBI Director Kash Patel’s confirmation hearing where he vowed to release the Epstein files as well as the criticism of the slow release of files despite the hype.

The letter went on to outline how FBI agents were assigned to review Epstein records where they reportedly “clocked more than 100 hours of work over the most recent two-week pay period, including a marathon session last weekend, during which they slept on desks while waiting for new batches of Epstein records to process.”

It said despite the effort put in, no additional records were released and noted that the FBI indicated this week that there would be no further releases.

“This raises the question of whether the White House has moved to prevent the declassification and public release of the full Epstein files because they implicate President Trump, and whether these massive redaction efforts and the withholding of the files were intended to shield your boss from embarrassing revelations within those files,” Democrats wrote.

The letter comes after a released Justice Department memo concluded the disgraced financier died by suicide in 2019 refuting conspiracy theories that he was murdered in prison. It also said there was no existing Epstein client list.

The move was a rare moment where Democrats and MAGA supporters were both demanding more information from the Epstein files. Some far-right activists have even called for Bondi’s resignation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaking at a Cabinet meeting where she was asked about Jeffrey Epstein as President Donald Trump looked on. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

House Democrats accused the president of installing close allies Bondi and his other former personal lawyers at the helm of the Justice Department to turn it into his “personal law firm” and ensure damaging information about Trump does not go public.

“The American people deserve uncensored answers and authentic transparency from this Administration and a full understanding of Mr. Trump’s actions,” they wrote.

“We call on you to stop protecting your boss and former client, release the Smith report in full without redactions immediately, and publicly release all documents in the Epstein files that mention or reference Donald Trump,” the letter concludes.

It was signed by sixteen Democratic members who serve on the House Judiciary Committee.

The letter was sent the same day that the president became visibly irritated that Epstein was brought up at his Cabinet meeting at the White House despite his MAGA loyalists demanding answers.

“Are you still talking about Jeffery Epstein?” Trump complained after the question was posed to Bondi who was seated just down from him.

“I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas,” the president fumed. “It just seems like a desecration.”