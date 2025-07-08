Laura Loomer Attacks ‘Fox News Barbie’ Pam Bondi Over Epstein List

Far-right activist Laura Loomer says Pam Bondi would rather be the next “Fox News Barbie” than succeed as attorney general.

Loomer is one of several MAGA and Republican figures who feel duped after the FBI and Bondi’s Department of Justice announced there’s no evidence of a so-called “client list” featuring high-profile names linked to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, nor that Epstein had “blackmailed prominent individuals” with such dirt.

Loomer has taken particular aim at Bondi because the attorney general told Fox News in February that not only does the Epstein list exist, but that it was “sitting on my desk right now” for review. Loomer has since called on Bondi to resign, or for President Donald Trump to fire her, for allegedly misleading the public about the list’s existence or failing to disclose it.

The FBI and DoJ said no further charges will be filed in connection to federal probes into the Jeffrey Epstein's offending. Kypros/Kypros

Speaking on New York’s morning radio show Sid & Friends in the Morning, hosted by Sid Rosenberg, Loomer repeated her calls for Bondi to lose her job over the Epstein bait-and-switch, adding that Bondi shouldn’t have been appointed to the top role in the first place.

“Talk about an absolute fumble. She had one job, and upon being nominated as attorney general by President Trump, she talked a big talk, went on Fox News,” Loomer said. “I mean, honestly, it seems like she spends more time on Fox News auditioning to be another Fox News Barbie than she does actually doing her job as attorney general.”

In a memo, the FBI and DOJ also dismissed the conspiracy theory that Epstein didn’t take his own life and was instead murdered inside his cell at New York City’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019. The debunked claim was previously pushed by top Trump loyalists Kash Patel and podcaster Dan Bongino, who are now leading the FBI as director and deputy director, respectively.

Loomer questioned whether Trump made the right decisions in elevating certain MAGA figures to top Cabinet roles and other positions in the wake of the Epstein fallout.

“Was it the best decision to put people in these positions because they had a popular podcast, or because they look good on TV, or because they’re on Fox News a lot?” Loomer asked. “We kind of have a reality TV cabinet. I don’t think that Pam Bondi is qualified to be the attorney general. She’s kind of a bimbo.”

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were at one time acquittances, but there is no evidence the president was aware of the pedophile's offending. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Loomer also rejected the suggestion that Bondi said there’s no Epstein client list because Trump—a one time friend of the billionaire financier—is actually named in it.

She argued that if that were the case, Democrats such as former President Joe Biden would have “exploited that information and released it” ahead of the 2020 or 2024 elections.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Bondi after the attorney general initially appeared to claim the Epstein client list was on her desk, before later stating it does not exist in the DOJ memo.

“She was saying the entirety of all of the paperwork, all of the paper in relation to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes,” Leavitt told reporters Monday. “That’s what the attorney general was referring to.”